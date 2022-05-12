Letter: Fight for Ukraine

It’s gut wrenching to see what is happening in Ukraine. Putin is an evil person bent on killing as many innocent civilians as he can. He uses threats to intimidate countries into not interfering with his genocide. This is wrong. He is bullying countries to stand back and watch murder.

We teach our children to stand up against bullying, but then we do nothing against a bully trying to take over an independent, sovereign, Democratic and free country. Great example for our kids.

I know war is hell. And it should only be fought as a last resort. I was an infantryman in Vietnam in 1968, just as the 1968 Tet offensive started. I was in four major battles while I was there, the battle for Quang Tri, Hue, Khe Sahn and the A Shau Valley. So, I know what war is like.

Somebody has to stand up to Putin and make him pay for his aggression and atrocities. Putin knows that if he uses a nuclear weapon, the retaliation would be severe. He’s now threatening Finland and Sweden to “face the consequences” if they join NATO. He has to be stopped or else other European countries will face what Ukraine is going through now.

James Clegg

Woodstock