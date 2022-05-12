Letter: Biden’s decisions based on what is best for America

Since Joe Biden became president, the United States has followed medical guidance for testing, masking and vaccine distribution to help diminish COVID-19, passed major legislation to address the country’s infrastructure problems, terminated involvement in Afghanistan to end wasteful expenditure of funds and loss of military personnel, provided strong and effective diplomatic and military support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russia, provided wise direction and leadership to ensure NATO is unified in the struggle against Russia and rebuilt positive family values of decency, honesty and truth as examples for our nation’s children and grandchildren.

President Biden is not perfect, but he makes decisions based on what is best for America and not his own selfish interests or to appeal to his political base.

Robert “Bobby” J. Brown

Huntley