Letter: Democrat policies not working

My wife and I made the mistake of looking at our retirement accounts this morning. We are in a state of shock at how much we have lost since Joe Biden took office. We have 107 combine years of working, raising a family, saving for retirement and accepting financial responsibility for ourselves and our family. We have three sons that earned their way through college, are now married with children and are accepting responsibility for themselves and their families.

The policies the Democrat Party champions are the policies that are destroying the financial satiability of families like mine. This may not be an issue for you as I am paying your salary and benefits. You just vote your self a raise without my approval.

You are spending my money on wasteful projects. COVID money in Illinois going for CRT in our schools or Gov. Pritzker bragging how he is improving the states financial situation. The COVID money was a one time thing. Wait until the money runs out and he wants to raise taxes to cover bills again.

Regardless of the talking points, the economy is not thriving. Inflation is out of control and the real unemployment is actually around 11%. Plus, the number of people in the labor force not working is the highest it’s been in two years.

Add inflation into the mix and we are spending about $500 per month more than we did two years ago.

How do you expect families and our country to survive? Unless your end goal is to have everyone dependent on the government from cradle to grave.

Anthony J. Santinello

Huntley