Letter: Critical thinking

As I study what’s happening in our country, it has occurred to me that critical thinking is in short supply. What do I mean by “critical thinking”? I mean getting your news from multiple sources and investigating what you are presented to determine the facts, versus swallowing hook, line and sinker what one person or media outlet tells you. Investigate the sources of the information. Can it be verified?

Critical thinking involves the following skills: observation, analysis, interpretation, reflection, evaluation, inference, explanation, problem solving and decision making. Yes, it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it. Many people called each other “sheep” over the last few years. If you aren’t a critical thinker, then the description of “sheep” is likely accurate. When I looked up the meaning of critical thinking to gain some clarity, the example was: “Professors often find it difficult to encourage critical thinking amongst their students.”

I can tell you this is true as I am a college professor, but it isn’t just students. People want to be told what to think or what they need to know. It is the easy way out. Everyone needs to be taught not what to think, but how to think. That’s what I really try to teach.

When it comes time to vote or make decisions about the future of our country, don’t be a sheep. Don’t just assume what someone says is true. Be a critical thinker. The future of our country depends on it.

Mary Hood

Richmond