Letter: Tony Colatorti, ‘a sheriff we can be proud of’

Over and over, I’ve watched Robb Tadelman say his opponent Tony Colatorti was unqualified to be McHenry County Sheriff. Even after Colatorti produced the paperwork showing he had the necessary certifications, Tadelman continued to spread his lies.

After spending 22 years on the streets in law enforcement and serving as police chief in two McHenry County towns, Colatorti is qualified to serve as sheriff of our county.

Now even the McHenry County Electoral Board has officially certified that Colatorti is legally qualified and certified to serve as McHenry County sheriff. It was a unanimous decision.

Will Robb Tadelman finally stop attacking his opponent in a desperate attempt to win an election? Will he apologize to his opponent for attacking his record?

There’s a certain level of professionalism we should expect from our county sheriff. Thankfully at least Tony Colatorti gives us a candidate, and soon a sheriff, we can be proud of.

John Jackson

Crystal Lake