Letter: Two different migrant tales

Title 42 is part of U.S. health law, which prohibits entry into the United States when the Director for Disease Control believes “there is a serious danger to the introduction of a communicable disease into the United States” and used to control migrants from entering at the southern border. Since President Joe Biden took office, signed an executive order to stop building the wall for homeland security at the U.S.-Mexico border and openly invited all migrants to enter the U.S. border that’s nonexistent.

Tale 1: The United States is on track to encounter more than 2 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of the fiscal year, according to government estimates, marking a record high. Our border patrol personnel are overwhelmed and collect only basic information before giving her/him a phone for contacting our government where they are staying after release. No COVID testing, little if any background checking and a bus or airline ticket to destination of their choice.

Tale 2: The United States will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians via a Uniting for Ukraine program to process Ukrainian citizens who have been displaced by Russia’s aggression and apply for humanitarian parole. To be eligible, Ukrainians must have been residents in Ukraine as of Feb. 11, 2022, have a sponsor in the United States, complete vaccinations and other public health requirements and pass a rigorous biometric and biographic screening and vetting security checks.

Humanitarian parole is granted to a foreign national (who is otherwise inadmissible) to temporarily enter the U.S. due to an emergency and urgent humanitarian reason or significant public benefit. Humanitarian parole is usually granted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Walk in at our southern border, obtain free transportation plus a phone and free as a bird?

