Letter: The cost of Medicare

People think that once you are on Medicare you won’t have to worry about costs. How wrong they are.

Our friends and I are on Medicare and it is very expensive. That’s because of the costs of the private insurance.

The cost of Medicare, supplemental insurance and part D add up for couples to $800 to $1,000 a month.

Then there are the deductibles, co-pays and uncovered care, such as dental, vision and hearing aids. All these costs go up every year, more than Social Security.

Why do people on Medicare need private insurance plans? Shouldn’t Medicare charge more and cover everything after a reasonable deductible. And negotiate drug prices, so the co-pay is zero or $1. In other countries once you reach age 65 your prescriptions cost zero.

Ask your representative to look into these costs. Seniors should not be drained by private insurance companies, who don’t care for their welfare, but profit.

Everyone in this country should have affordable health care, so people don’t die or go bankrupt because they get sick.

Cynthia Barber

Algonquin