Letter: Election ads should be about policy, not attacks

As a Democrat, I’m no fan of Richard Irvin, but the attack ads from the Democratic Governors Association hit below the belt. Gov. JB Pritzker should disavow them. The debate should be about policy.

That said, Irvin’s ads and website are long on promises and short on concrete proposals. Just how will he lower crime rates, lower taxes and fight corruption in Illinois? He doesn’t say. This is in contrast to the governor’s budget proposal, which tells us where his priorities are. Tax relief for families. Millions for education and health services. Paying down our debt, and contributing $600 billion over the minimum to our pension fund for the first time in years. And it’s a balanced budget to boot. Oh, and did I mention our credit upgrade from Moody’s? Republican voters should demand some answers from candidate Irvin before they vote.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin