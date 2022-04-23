Letter: Transparency and leadership

It has been reported that President Joe Biden and his wife paid $150,439 in federal income taxes which was a tax rate of 24.6% rate for 2021. Further, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband paid $523,371 in federal taxes for a tax rate of 31.6%. The average tax rate for all Americans in around 14%.

This is the second straight year the president and vice president made their filings public, re-establishing a tradition that former President Donald Trump failed to do. Additionally, the former president promised during the 2016 campaign to release his taxes after an IRS audit. This was a promise not kept.

So, if you’re looking for transparency and leadership in paying a fair share of taxes from your political leadership, look no further than the example set by President Biden and Vice President Harris.

John Labaj

Crystal Lake