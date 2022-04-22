Letter: We are meant for peace

Dwight Eisenhower said, “We are going to have peace even if we have to fight for it.”

Peace is a two-way street for two people, two nations. If one cannot approach the other without a threat of war, then peace is forced to be fought for.

Peace seeks the goodwill of all. It seeks the hopes of a better tomorrow. It seeks to brighten the world with its shining light of liberty over its city of freedom. For dignity of all.

What it does not seek is war, division and destruction.

But peace cannot come on its own. It must come through the individual, the community, the state and the nation. If anyone feels it is a useless cause, then they have been captured by a defeatist belief.

We already know the world is a difficult place, history has been difficult. But within these two places there has been heroes, courageous and faithful who stood in those difficult times.

They did so to show us there are men of goodwill who would rather seek peace than war. If we are going to have peace without adding to history’s mistakes and prolonging it further, then the citizen, the nation must in a sense fight for it. Not with weapons but with spirit and faith and truth.

We citizens of the United States must not let politics of division erode America’s vision of greatness that binds us all. It’s been said without a vision the people perish.

Well, we are not meant to perish. We are meant for peace. May peace be with you, your family and our nations. God bless America.

Bob DeLacy Jr.

Marengo