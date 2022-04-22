Letter: Vote for a solid foundation

People say, “Ah, it’s just a Primary. I’ll vote in November.”

This primary is a vote for a solid foundation that will build our democracy to withstand the turmoil of upcoming elections. Some of the representatives that will make choices for you are being elected in June. Will the representative you want to make your choices for you be on the ballot in November? Maybe not, if you don’t vote in June.

Everyone agrees we need choices. We make choices how to make our lives better. More choices give more options. When we use our voices, our real government voices at the ballot box, we reveal the choices. We will choose to elect the representatives that believe in our own democratic choices.

Those representatives become our foundation. The foundation of our township is the foundation of our county, our county is the foundation of our state, the state our country.

This primary is the foundation of the democracy of our county. This primary is more important than you thought. Your choice matters.

Join me in making a choice. If you don’t choose someone, someone else will be happy to make that choice for you.

Make your own choice, vote. You are the foundation of the county. Vote.

Renee Hill

Marengo