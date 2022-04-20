Letter: Get out and vote

On April 4, I went to the American Legion in Huntley to attend a town hall meeting being held by Congressmen Bill Foster, D-Naperville. The meeting started at noon and I must say I was very disappointed. No, not with Mr. Foster, but with the attendance. Granted it was held at noon, but for those who don’t know Huntley, here we have Sun City, an over 55 community; Huntley Springs, a large senior apartment community; Talamore that has a smaller over 55 area; and those who live in town who are retired. But those who were at the meeting totaled up to only between 20 to 25. This was pathetic.

To me this tells me that people just don’t care and this is why I keep saying that people should get out and vote. Look at the condition of our country. The southern border, the inflation with the price of everything going sky high. Whether you are Republican of Democrat, open your eyes. Look around at what is happening. Get involved and on June 28, get out and vote in the primary. Know who you are going to vote for and why. Don’t just vote for someone because of their political party. Research the person. And go to these town hall meetings.

Wally Gullang

Huntley