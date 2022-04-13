Letter: Why socialism?

Someone please explain to me why some people want socialism. Under capitalism, we have more than enough. We are going to Mars and the moon and would have more if you got rid of government red tape.

I believe that about half the people should study the 4,000 years old rules of capitalism. You cannot print money and expect it to be valuable. Venezuela started this in 1999 with four or five of their dollars for one U.S. dollar. I heard recently it now takes $4.1 million to one US dollar (editor’s note: one U.S. dollar converts to approximately 441,895 Venezuelan Bolivares).

I wouldn’t raise tax to anyone making less than $400,000. My first full-time job did not produce $5,000 per year. Now normal good jobs produce about $150,000. With inflation, how long will it take to reach $400,000?

Walter J. Steffens

Johnsburg