Letter: Middle America’s spiritual morality needs reinforcement

The free spirits and true believers are nose to nose with the fallacious directives of the woke pretenders. The results; tension, conflict, anxiety, deception, a lack of trust.

The political onslaught for power is hurting good people under the false pretenses of mandates. The silent majority is being plowed under by the privileged ruling class that dictates its minority dogma over the needs of the everyday people. American dreamers are being cultivated to become accommodating servants of government mandates and propaganda.

The government’s equity policies are erasing individual excellence and meritorious performance by embracing dependency and mediocrity. Government’s actions are aimed at lowering family procreation, family incomes, property ownership, educational advancement, free speech, public health and safety. Believe what you’re sensing, it’s real. Middle America’s net worth and spiritual morality need reinforcement.

Historically, the American dream is to aspire, to improve, to excel. Americans want and need to seek, to move forward, to raise themselves up; they rally against being held down. Malicious government mandates intentionally destroy initiative and self-reliance. The government insists on compliance, not independence.

Incomes are descending as inflation is ascending, the heartland battles over education curriculum, and illegal immigration, rising crime and drug use are barely reported. The co-opted media choose not to report that equity policies suppress individual initiative and self-reliance with the intent to destroy America’s spirit and independent attitude.

Social division and tension increases when rewards and privileges are unfairly assigned. The less fortunate do not ascend by the middle class being intentionally depressed. The political intent is for two classes to emerge; a very exclusive privileged class ruling over an ever-expanding exploited class.

Ruling-class bureaucrats promise a fantasyland of welfare programs and fiscal rainbows that are never delivered. The dismal results are all around us.

Rick Dime

Richmond