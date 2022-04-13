Letter: Farmers need more help

The rift between conservatives and progressives world-wide is growing. This increasingly pits rural interests against urban interests, rendering an ever larger portion of human society ungovernable, hence, increasingly uncivilized.

In the next 30 to 60 years, this rift will play out in the context of more severe floods, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, tornados, mudslides, crop failures, wars, pandemics, financial meltdowns and world-disrupting hordes of refugees, all but guaranteed as climate fails, soil is destroyed, biodiversity is eliminated, the world runs out of affordable petrochemicals and the population continues to explode.

The solution lies substantially in the hands of farmers. But, they can only save us if we save them. Forget politics. The human carrying capacity of planet Earth the second half of this century depends entirely on how many acres of farmland is regenerated to full ecological health this first half through regenerative farming — i.e. cover crops, minimum tillage, minimum herbicides and pesticides, crop biodiversity, grazing animals for manure and woodlots — lots and lots of woodlots. If we don’t work together on this last opportunity to save civilization, few will survive.

Farmers deserve more than the zero to 6 cents of each food dollar Americans spend. They should get more like 40 to 50 cents, contingent on treating their soils responsibly and sequestering carbon. We all need to press the farm bill writers in Congress to make that happen. Conservatives and progressives working together is the only way forward in this last great project to save civilization.

Donovan C. Wilkin

Huntley