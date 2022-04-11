Letter: Thank you Stuff the Stocking for Zach donators

I’d like to thank everyone who donated to Stuff the Stocking for Zach this year. We raised over $12,000, and distributed it via Random Acts of Kindness, done in my son’s memory. By definition, a Random Act of Kindness is “an action performed for another, usually a stranger, simply to bring that person happiness.”

Together we achieved that, for many. Through your generous donations we were able to distribute teddy bears to residents of three local nursing homes on Valentine’s Day. We surprised patrons of two food pantries with surf and turf dinners and free pizzas. We purchased over $1,200 worth of groceries, and $5,000 in gift cards from local businesses to give out to those in need. In addition, we provided financial assistance to many individuals and families, as well as senior citizens, veterans, and those struggling with ongoing health issues, plus covered the cost of auto repair and veterinary bills, and even a rescue dog’s adoption fees. We also treated the residents of New Directions Sober Living to a delicious meal, and provided assistance with their rent and personal necessities. We were able to do all this and more through your generosity and loving hearts.

So thank you again to all who have helped me continue my son’s mission, to make this world a kinder place. For more information on this annual fundraiser, call 815-276-4194.

Diane Brokaw

Woodstock