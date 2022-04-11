Letter: McHenry High School Class of 1960 celebrates

The McHenry High School class that graduated in 1960 had a 60-year reunion recently at the McHenry Country Club. Alumni attended the reunion from all over the United Stated.

Classmates Lynne, Karen, Judy and Joyce made the event possible. Lynne is from California, Karen from Florida, Judy from Wisconsin and Joyce from Illinois.

There were about 40 participants. They all enjoyed a very good buffet.

Before the event, I called the McHenry High School Athletic Director Barry Burmeister, whom I found very pleasant and cooperative. I asked him “which McHenry County High School football team in the last 60 years had the best defensive record, and which team had the least points scored against it? He provided the answer the next day. In 1962 the McHenry football team had only 31 points scored against it. This was a tremendous accomplishment. In 1960, the McHenry team had only 32 points scored against it, another outstanding accomplishment.

In 2032, both classes of 1960 and 1962 will get together and celebrate their success. There will be a band, food and a well-known speaker. Anyone reading this letter is welcome to attend.

George Vergara

Oak Park

McHenry High School alumni, Class of 1960







