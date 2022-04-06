Letter: Adaptation to fuel-efficient driving

On April 2, The Northwest Herald ran an article under the Our View byline, “What should be done about high gas prices?” I hope everyone who has decided to blame President Joe Biden and just parrot Republican Party talking points reads it. It lays out the four main components which impact gas prices at the pump: the cost of crude oil, refining, distribution and taxes.

High gas prices can’t be lowered with a magic wand or by presidential order. America has an economy built around capitalism. If you want the president to have the power to reduce prices at the pump then you should advocate for the federal government to take over of the energy industry. Something I’m sure many of you don’t endorse. But we can encourage our government representatives, local, state and federal, to continue to push for more fuel efficient vehicles and alternatives, such as electric cars.

We also can support the End Oil and Gas Tax Subsidies Act, which has been advocated for by U.S. Rep. Sean Casten and three of his colleagues in the U.S. House. This bill would abolish hundreds of billions of dollars in direct and indirect tax subsidies flowing to the oil and gas industries. Last year alone, according to analysis by Accountable US, oil and gas company giants BP, Chevron, Exxon and Shell posted record profits totaling $75 billion.

In the short term, try to car pool and maybe use public transportation and slow down. Occasionally take your foot off the gas pedal and coast. Ensure your vehicle’s tires are properly inflated and map out more efficient driving routes when running errands.

Kevin Kovalovsky

Bartlett