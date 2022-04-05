Letter: Property taxes are No. 1 issue in Illinois

Inflation has been hurting everyone. So have increasing taxes. It’s a lot to ask taxpayers to keep up with both.

According to Illinois law, property tax levies can increase by 5% annually or the rate of inflation, whichever is less. With inflation out of control this year, levies increased a full 5%. That means some local taxing bodies like our schools and county boards are taking the maximum from us they can get. That is just not fair, and they should be ashamed.

Cash-strapped families in this state now have to deal with both insane inflation and the largest possible increase in a property tax levy at the same time. Government uses us like an ATM whenever they need more cash. But where are we supposed to go when we need help?

This worries me especially because I see nothing government is doing to control their spending and rein in property taxes. If anything, they are doing the opposite.

We have too many layers of government and a pension crisis that is out of control. We need to consolidate levels of government like schools and townships, and eliminate unneeded bureaucratic positions. Not enough politicians take this seriously, but the game is rigged against taxpayers. How can we survive when government costs only grow and they pass that along to us?

Our property tax mess is the No. 1 problem in our state. If any elected official doesn’t think so, they should be voted out in the upcoming elections.

Donna Ocasek

Crystal Lake