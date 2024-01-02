Guest View | U.S. government considers new tax that will hurt struggling Illinoisans

As the Executive Director of Street Samaritans, an organization deeply committed to addressing the urgent needs of individuals experiencing homelessness and housing instability, I want to shed light on a concerning matter that directly impacts the most vulnerable members of our community. In our annual Community Homelessness Needs Assessment, individuals enduring unsheltered homelessness overwhelmingly identified the loss of jobs or income as the primary cause of their plight.

The very individuals we see on our streets, struggling to make ends meet, were once our state’s residents, working tirelessly to make a living. These are the same people who, through no fault of their own, found themselves grappling with housing instability and homelessness. They are our neighbors, our friends and our fellow Illinoisans.

Now, there’s a looming threat that could further tighten the budgets of those already facing immense financial challenges. The U.S. government is contemplating a new tax proposal that could have a devastating impact on the availability of low-cost food, particularly canned goods.

Canned foods are a lifeline for many in our community. They enable us to enjoy fruits and vegetables even during the harsh midwestern winters and ensure that our pantries remain stocked during lean times, even when grocery runs are not an option, or power outages disrupt daily life. For low-income families, these canned goods can represent a vital source of safe and nutritious meals when fresh produce is too expensive, out of season, or rendered inaccessible due to a lack of kitchen facilities.

It’s almost inconceivable that the government would even consider taxing canned foods at rates as high as 30% per can. Yet, the Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission are giving serious thought to a proposal that could bring this nightmare to life.

Nationwide, over 53 million people rely on food banks to make ends meet each year. Canned foods make up a substantial portion of the donations that these food banks receive and distribute. Not only do these products have long shelf lives, lasting at least 18 months and, in some cases, years, but they also tend to be more affordable than their fresh or frozen counterparts.

In times like these, with families already struggling due to inflation, access to affordable, healthy food is more critical than ever. In Illinois, where just over 14% of our fellow residents live in poverty, and over a million people grapple with food insecurity, including one in nine children, increasing the cost of canned goods would only exacerbate the existing economic, health, and racial disparities in our state.

This proposal originates from a single Ohio company, Cleveland-Cliffs, a major steel producer. They are seeking federal support for imposing tariffs of up to 300% on “tinplate steel” imports from eight countries. At first glance, one might wonder how this could affect anyone in Illinois, but let me make it clear: tariffs are, in essence, taxes, and it’s the consumers who will bear the brunt of these decisions.

If these tariffs are imposed, the prices of tinplate steel, which is the material used for making food cans, will soar. As a result, staple items like canned vegetables, soups and tuna will become more expensive, with the can itself accounting for as much as 34% of the final price of a canned product.

Studies estimate that the Cleveland-Cliffs tariff could raise the price of canned products by up to 58 cents each. For the 69% of urban consumers who live paycheck to paycheck, such a price hike is simply unsustainable. Moreover, canned goods are among the most affordable sources of high-nutrient foods, and this tax would significantly limit choices, further jeopardizing food security and public health.

Fortunately, there are members of Congress who are raising their voices against this proposed tariff. State Rep. Danny Davis is among the 36 lawmakers who signed a letter to the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission opposing this harmful measure.

I passionately urge the Commission to reject this proposed tariff. Our nation’s most vulnerable citizens should not bear the burden of such a decision. We must stand together to protect the well-being and dignity of our fellow Illinoisans and ensure that affordable, nutritious food remains accessible to all, regardless of their economic circumstances. Let us be a beacon of hope and compassion in these challenging times, as we work together to build a stronger and more equitable future.

Shiloh Capone is the Executive Director of Street Samaritans, a nonprofit organization founded on human connection and eliminating judgment that is focused on supporting Chicago’s Homeless through charitable giving and direct outreach.