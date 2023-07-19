Oliver: Football hazing scandal brings mix of emotions for Northwestern grad

When Tony and I were married in October 1995, my friends made a point of telling me the score of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Fighting Illini as they worked their way through the receiving line. As a Northwestern grad, I had a rooting interest in the outcome of that game.

The Wildcats won, 17-14, and I had one more thing to be happy about that day.

That whole year was a special one. The Wildcat football team was surprisingly good. They wound up going to the Rose Bowl, something that had seemed out of reach for so long.

When I was on campus, the Cats were mired in losing. I believe we hadn’t won a homecoming game in some 14 years. Even the chants in the student section of the stadium reflected that record of losing.

So that 1995 team was a cause of great joy.

My favorite player from that team was a linebacker named Pat Fitzgerald. Although I loved a lot of the players from that year – quarterback Steve Schnur, running back Darnell Autry and wide receiver D’Wayne Bates come to mind – Fitzgerald was my guy.

I was crushed when Fitzgerald broke his leg a couple of games before that Rose Bowl, which the Cats lost to the USC Trojans, 41-32.

Imagine how happy I was when Fitzgerald was hired as an assistant coach to Randy Walker in Northwestern’s football program. My favorite player was back at my alma mater.

When he took over as head coach after Walker’s unexpected death, he seemed to be the right man for the job. The future bowl games in those 17 years seemed to bear that out.

So when the recent news came that Fitz had been suspended for two weeks for reports of hazing in the football program, I was shocked and puzzled. That the suspension was announced on a Friday afternoon didn’t help.

While the university admitted that hazing had occurred, an outside investigation had concluded that Fitzgerald didn’t know about it.

Then came the reports in the summer edition of The Daily Northwestern that provided an account from a former player of the hazing activities going on in the program. The student journalists had carefully confirmed the account before publishing.

By Monday, Fitzgerald had been fired, the university now saying that Fitzgerald should have known about the hazing. Other former players revealed that the hazing had been happening for years.

All of this is like a punch in the gut for the program, for the university and for those of us who are loyal alums.

That I’ve been a Pat Fitzgerald fan for so many years makes all of this even more disappointing. Fitz always came across as bright, knowledgeable and extremely decent. The optics always were spot on.

Managing anything can be tricky, and those at the top often are held accountable for things done by those who report to them. In this case, when one is responsible for the well-being of a large group of young men, the responsibility is that much more.

Did Fitzgerald know what was going on? He should have, and ultimately that’s what the university concluded. At the very least, Fitzgerald should have fostered an atmosphere that would have allowed for players to approach him with their concerns. That doesn’t seem to have been the case.

On the other hand, as a Northwestern-trained journalist, I am proud of those students who stayed on this story. They did what journalists are supposed to do: get the real story. Find out the “why” of what was going on. Confirm what you find before you publish.

This isn’t something to be happy about. However, when institutions – whether they are universities, governments or corporations – try to hide things that make them look bad, journalists must bring those things to light. In this case, there were young men who were hurt by the silence. They deserved to be heard and for that wrong to be righted.

Where is all of this headed? What will become of the NU football program? And what will this do to Fitzgerald’s legacy at NU?

I’ll just have to stay tuned. But undoubtedly this year, unlike 1995, won’t be one I’ll remember fondly as an NU football fan.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.