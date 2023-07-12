Joan Oliver: How would you know if you met someone with Alzheimer’s disease?

If you were to encounter my husband and me when we’re out and about, you might not be aware that Tony has Alzheimer’s disease. It’s not something that’s immediately obvious.

Although perhaps you’d notice that something isn’t quite right with him.

We recently were going to my monthly doctor’s appointment when a kind man held the elevator for us. We hurried to get in, and I did my best to make small talk as the elevator took us to the second floor.

Tony and I held hands, which has been our custom even before Tony’s diagnosis in 2015.

However, when we were exiting the elevator, the man went out of his way to wish each of us a good day. Tony didn’t respond, most likely because he was busy trying to figure out that I wanted him to go to the right and to start walking again.

If you don’t know that Tony has Alzheimer’s, it might be easy to think he was just being rude.

If the man had looked at us as we shuffled our way down the hallway, he might have noticed Tony wasn’t so much walking with me as he was being led.

I try not to make it a habit of announcing to everyone that Tony has Alzheimer’s disease. In these incidental contact situations, I don’t find it necessary.

However, sometimes it’s critical I do say something. A few minutes later, I was meeting a doctor who was filling in for my vacationing regular doctor.

My regular oncologist knows Tony and sees him every month. Beyond a nod in Tony’s direction and a general hello, my usual doctor doesn’t try to engage Tony. He’s already established that Tony doesn’t talk anymore and he’s content to sit by me and patiently wait for the visit to be over.

That’s OK because we aren’t there very long. That’s one reason I take Tony along instead of arranging for someone to sit with him at home.

The new doctor did what any polite person would do: He held out his hand to shake Tony’s hand. When it took Tony a few beats too long to take the doctor’s hand, it became apparent something isn’t quite right with my dear husband. So I explained the situation.

I thought that would be the end of it. However, at one point Tony stood up because I did. As I moved across the room, I asked Tony to sit down, explaining I wasn’t done yet.

As anyone who is a caregiver for someone with dementia knows, it sometimes takes more than one request to get the desired action.

No doubt trying to be helpful, the new doctor told Tony firmly and directly to sit down. The tone was along the lines of a stern disciplinarian to a young child.

I was too shocked to say anything. However, it reminded me many people have no idea how to deal with people with dementia.

As tempting as it might be to treat someone with dementia like a child, they are not children. In fact, in Tony’s case, he was a college-educated journalist, fire inspector and all-around great guy.

The Alzheimer’s disease might have stolen away a few IQ points, but it most certainly did not strip away his need to be treated in a dignified manner. And had the doctor met him a few years ago, he never would have used the tone of voice he did.

Oftentimes it takes Tony a little bit longer than most people to understand what is going on.

A few minutes earlier, a couple of nurses had been with us. When they started to leave the room, Tony had also gotten up, no doubt thinking we were all leaving. A couple of gentle reminders to him that we weren’t done yet got him to sit back down again.

Patience, understanding and empathy are key when dealing with people with dementia. They require more time to process. They don’t mean to do things that others might construe as strange. And they weren’t always like what their illnesses have made them become.

Of course, that’s really the way we ought to treat anyone we encounter.

After all, we never really know what’s going on with that person we meet by chance in an elevator or whom we meet for the first time.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.