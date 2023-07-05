Oliver: Over the decades in newspapers, change has been the one constant

The saying “The more things change, the more they stay the same” might apply to human nature, but it doesn’t entirely apply to life in journalism.

I recently had another work anniversary, and it’s been remarkable how many changes have taken place in the newspaper industry since I began.

When I got out of journalism school in 1990, full-time jobs weren’t plentiful, and I remember applying for anything I could. Strangely, I remember being told I was overqualified for positions even though I didn’t have any experience beyond an internship.

All I wanted was the opportunity to work as a copy editor with a daily newspaper. How happy I was when I was hired by my hometown paper, the Northwest Herald, to work on the copy desk.

What they didn’t teach me in journalism school was how many computer programs I’d have to learn. Sure, I knew how to gather information and I had been taught how to recognize when newspaper stories weren’t following Associated Press style. However, putting together a newspaper required more than that.

We’d have to take a story that was written by a reporter or that came from the AP wire service, and we’d have to code it to fit on a page. This is what came after manual typesetting; I just missed those days of “hot type,” I’m happy to say.

The story then came out on a special kind of paper that had to be waxed on the back side and then cut to fit on a big sheet that formed a newspaper page. This was called “paste-up.” Those sheets then were transferred to sheets of metal and put on the newspaper press to be made into newspaper pages.

A copy editor back then had to be handy with an X-ACTO knife and a special blue pen used to flag mistakes. We’d come home at the end of the night with blue marks on our hands and photo tape on our shoes. That photo tape was used to put black borders around photos.

Those days ended when a computer program allowed us to do away with paste-up. Now computers were used to design newspaper pages on screen. No more X-ACTO knives and photo border tape. Pages were checked on 11-by-17 printouts. Those blue pens gave way to red markers, which always seemed to get on our hands and clothes after each work shift. I suppose that was one thing that stayed the same.

Yet, that move to what was called “pagination” took some getting used to and a willingness to learn something new. I remember many of us were terrified at having to do things a different way. Little by little, we all got the hang of it, and it really did a lot to make newspaper pages more attractive.

Designers were able to be more creative in how news and features stories were presented. It also meant that readers saw a lot fewer stories that didn’t look quite straight on a page. Unless, of course, the copy editor or designer wanted it to look that way.

Just when we copy editors were getting comfortable and hitting our stride with designing pages, more changes were required. Now we were going to start putting stories up on the internet. That required more computer programs and more trying to learn new skills.

Other changes in the newspaper industry have driven even more changes. Newsrooms have downsized as revenue sources have shifted. Technology changes in society have meant that people get and consume their news in different ways than they did in the past.

That’s meant even more changes for everyone connected with journalism. Although copy editors still put together newspaper pages, the way it’s being done has little to do with how we used to do it decades ago.

Now, there are e-editions of newspapers and online-only content, such as this column. It requires those of us who grew up with newspapers in our hands and newspaper ink in our blood to change with the times.

In the end, though, those of us in journalism remain committed to telling stories and informing readers. It’s at the heart of everything we do.

The more things change, in journalism at least, the more that commitment remains the same.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.