Oliver: Sometimes those who wander really are lost; here’s what to do to help them

One of the scariest moments so far in the Alzheimer’s disease journey that my husband, Tony, and I are on was when I thought Tony had gotten lost while going to the grocery store.

At that point, he was still driving. He wasn’t going very far, just to the store that’s about 2 minutes away from our house. When he didn’t return in what seemed like the right amount of time, I became concerned. When I realized that he had left his cellphone at home, I started to panic.

I even went to look for him. I became even more panicked when I didn’t see his car in the parking lot.

Eventually, Tony made it home, explaining that because our usual store didn’t have what he sought, he had decided to head to Crystal Lake.

My relief was palpable, but it brought home how scary it can be when someone with dementia actually gets lost and does what is called “wandering.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s common for those living with dementia to wander or become lost or confused about their location, and this can happen at any stage of the disease. It’s estimated that 60% of people with dementia will wander or become lost at some point, and many do so repeatedly. Sadly, if they are not found in 24 hours, up to half of them will suffer serious injury or death.

Interestingly, those with dementia aren’t really wandering in the way most of us think of it.

“While the term ‘wandering’ may suggest aimless movement, individuals who wander have a destination and a purpose,” Delia Jervier, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter, said in a news release. “For example, a person who wanders may have a personal need, such as going to the bathroom. And because people living with dementia can become disoriented even in a familiar place, this simple task can become a challenge and may prompt a person to leave the house.”

In my experience, Tony usually manages to get around our house just fine most days. However, the location of the bathroom seems to be something that just doesn’t “stick” in his brain. I have to make sure he gets there each and every time. Left to his own devices, he just won’t find it.

Happily for caregivers, there are warning signs that lead to wandering, including forgetting how to get to familiar places, talking about fulfilling former obligations, such as going to work, and trying or wanting to “go home” even when at home.

What can families and caregivers do to prevent wandering? The Alzheimer’s Association offers these tips:

• Identify the time of day the person is most likely to wander. Plan things to do during this time, including exercise, because it may help reduce anxiety, agitation and restlessness.

• Ensure all basic needs are met. This would include toileting, nutrition and hydration.

• Create a daily plan. Involve the person in daily activities, such as folding laundry and preparing dinner.

• Reassure the person if he or she feels lost, abandoned or disoriented.

• Consider using a GPS device. If the person is still safely driving, this can help if they get lost.

• Remove access to car keys. If the person is no longer driving, they may forget that they no longer drive.

• Avoid busy places. Shopping malls and other busy areas can be confusing and cause disorientation.

• Assess the person’s response to new surroundings. Do not leave someone with dementia unsupervised if new surroundings may cause confusion, disorientation or agitation.

The Alzheimer’s Association also recommends that if someone does wander and gets lost, the search should begin immediately. Start in the immediate vicinity, including “less-traveled” areas in the home. Outside the home, search the yard and nearby surroundings. Most wanderers are found within a half-mile of their homes or starting location. If the person is not found after 15 minutes, call 911 to file a missing person’s report.

More tips about preventing wandering and what to do when wandering happens can be found on the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org or by calling 800-272-3900.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.