Oliver: With scammers everywhere, it pays to be vigilant … and maybe less polite

If you’re anything like me, you hate to be lied to. You hate to have someone intentionally deceive you, particularly when all they want to do is take your money.

These days it’s all too easy to fall victim to someone who is looking to make a quick buck at our expense. Scammers and crooks have gotten a lot more sophisticated in how they operate, using a number of methods to find us at a vulnerable point where we let our guard down.

For instance, a lot of us were taught by our parents to be polite. We do our best to be helpful and courteous whenever possible. The trouble is, the crooks know this and try to use this against us.

Growing up, if someone called our house and asked for someone that wasn’t one of us, the response was along the lines of “I’m sorry, but you have the wrong number.” Most of the time, that ended the call, and we went on our way.

No doubt that’s also our reaction when someone “accidentally” texts us. We might be inclined to engage the person and tell them that they have the wrong number.

These days, however, the person on the other end just might be trying to scam us. The text message addressed to someone else seems like it’s urgent. They might be trying to reschedule a meeting or a dinner date. You text back, “Sorry, wrong number!” Only that’s not the end of it. The scammer texts you back in a friendly way, eventually inviting you to join an adult website (and hand over your credit card information) or trying to persuade you to make a cryptocurrency investment (and take your money).

AARP notes that this is one of the top scams of 2023. They also recommend that you don’t respond to texts from numbers that you don’t recognize. Don’t click on links in them or respond with “STOP” if they say it can help you avoid future messages. Block the phone numbers they come from.

I’ll add that it doesn’t even have to be that sophisticated. A simple “Hi!” from a number that you don’t know is just as likely to start off the scam as anything else.

As hard as it might be for your polite self to ignore it, you’re better off not responding at all.

Even more insidious is an email message that I received, purporting to be from one of my neighbors. As in, it started off looking legitimate.

I didn’t want to be rude, so I sent back a breezy hello and asked what I could do for her.

Happily, my scam radar already was triggered just by the fact that this neighbor hadn’t contacted me in a while. Also, she was asking for a “favor,” which she had never done before.

I asked what I could do for her, again because I’m nice and didn’t want to be rude.

When she asked me if I ever bought anything from Amazon, my scammer radar was really starting to go off. She mentioned that she couldn’t get her credit card to work and asked if I could possibly help her out.

By this point, I was looking for a way out, knowing full well that the person with whom I was corresponding was not my neighbor at all.

I responded as civilly as I could muster, given that I was corresponding with a liar and a cheat. I told the person on the other end that I couldn’t possibly help her, but I knew where she could get the help she needed. I suggested that she contact the police.

Of course, that was the end of the dialog. I wonder why?

I’m still not sure how the scammers knew the name of one of my neighbors, and I have to admit that I’m creeped out by it.

I also almost got scammed by someone who was using the name of one of my friends from high school. I’ve reconnected with that friend on Facebook, but I almost didn’t notice that the message I got was from Instagram, where we have not connected.

Like I said, the scammers these days have gotten very sophisticated, and we must be on guard all the time lest we fall prey.

Great tips for staying out of harm’s way can be found on AARP’s website (aarp.org), the blogs on Experian’s website (experian.org) and the Better Business Bureau (bbb.org).

Let’s be careful out there.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.