Eye On Illinois: Sometimes winners lose, sometimes losers win

“The right way you incentivize a company isn’t through money, but also a 21st century airport, 21st century mass transit and 21st century workforce.”

The speaker was Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, in November 2018, after Amazon announced it would split its second headquarters between New York City and Arlington, Virginia, bypassing Illinois along with Denver, Indianapolis and 15 other cities. Amazon will open phase one in Virginia in June, with 8,000 workers, but canceled the New York portion in 2019 and last week delayed groundbreaking on phase two in Arlington after laying off 18,000 workers and starting a reevaluation of its real estate portfolio.

It remains to be seen whether Chicago is better off missing out on Amazon the way many Illinoisans are happy Wisconsin ended up landing Foxconn Technology Group by pledging $3 billion only to have the Taiwanese company fall almost comically short of jobs and investment goals, forcing a new governor to renegotiate the contract down to only $80 million in subsidies.

These developments serve as a reminder that no matter what is said in the moment of high-stakes incentives contests, the reality of the investment won’t be known for years into the future. When you can win by losing and lose by winning, it’s best to keep a level head – and safeguard public money.

VACANT SPACE: Does your town have a plan for its obsolete buildings? That question ended the Feb. 25 column. Two days later I read about Oregon House Bill 2984, which would compel cities to waive infrastructure fees for conversion of an existing commercial structure to residential use while prohibiting enforcement of minimum parking standards. Local governments are pushing back on lost revenue and control, and I don’t know enough about Oregon to suggest if this is a Portland-centric solution ill-suited for other municipalities.

Still, it’s interesting to see how other states are at least discussing their options, as well as to get a peek at a different legislative website so see how Illinois compares. One nice feature is the well-sorted collection of written public testimony supporting and opposing the plan. The “witness slip” option on ilga.gov reports who is for or against any proposal, and Oregon’s site goes a step beyond by posting all written documents.

ON THIS DAY: Born March 8, 1865, in Bloomington, Frederic Goudy was 40 when he entered a new career as a leading typeface designer. He developed Goudy Old Style in 1915, which remains the standard font for Harper’s Magazine, Northwestern University and several other academic institutions. He also designed Copperplate Gothic (used by Sega Genesis, the Golden State Warriors and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”) along with several other well-known and widely used lettering systems.

