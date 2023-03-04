Sharing wealth, investments benefits McHenry County

Did you know McHenry County is among the top five wealthiest counties in Illinois? And yet, we still have so many residents suffering, facing food insecurity, homelessness, barriers to healthcare access and other disparities.

Since opening 22 years ago, The Community Foundation for McHenry County fueled an exciting, new era in grants, scholarships and initiatives that addressed needs, bridged gaps and changed lives across the county.

Now McHenry County is once again faced with a tremendous opportunity to give back to the community that has been so good to so many of us – and in ways that matter to us most.

The dictionary defines wealth as an “abundance of possessions or money.” And as it turns out, recent data shows McHenry County is in possession of an abundance of both.

In 2021, The Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, Forefront and other sponsors came together to conduct a Transfer of Wealth Study focused on our state. The results revealed that in the next 10 years, $434 billion will transfer from one generation to the next, with most of the money based in the region of Cook County and the surrounding suburbs, including McHenry County. The study determined the current combined household net worth in Illinois is $3.5 trillion.

So, what do these numbers mean?

Basically, many people in Illinois – particularly people in our region of Illinois – have significant wealth, and in the coming years, this wealth will pass from its current stewards to the next. Of course, it’s understandable many residents want to ensure future generations of their family have a strong, financial foundation and the security that comes with it. But just as important is the community where they live, work, raise families and send their children to school.

The Transfer of Wealth Study concluded that if a mere 5 cents of every dollar of transferred wealth was designated for charitable causes in Illinois, it would introduce a ground-breaking new chapter in transformative grant making with an additional $1.3 billion each year. For a better perspective, this would represent a whopping one-third increase in charitable giving.

If given through The Community Foundation for McHenry County, this money would be reinvested locally, filling critical gaps in community financing needs, ranging from neighborhood facilities to small business loans to vital infrastructure – the very things that ensure future generations of McHenry County residents can enjoy a thriving community and robust economy while building their own wealth.

Too often, we simplistically divide wealth management into growing, spending and giving.

Of course, we know wise spending can lead to growth – but wise giving also leads to growth. Growing a legacy our children are proud to carry forward. Growing a healthy community rich in educational and economic opportunities. Even growing the wealth we can pass along to future generations because our giving plan is informed by experts in philanthropy and in tune with our financial goals.

The Community Foundation for McHenry County is unique. It was founded in 2001 as a service to McHenry County’s philanthropists – those who had a heart for giving but needed support and guidance in realizing their distinct charitable vision. In the years leading up to The Foundation’s launch, studies revealed a startling gap between McHenry County’s wealth and its local charitable support, and much of what was given was going elsewhere. Our founders sought to change that.

If you have any questions on how The Foundation can help you realize your legacy or develop a charitable strategy, we encourage you to reach out. After all, that is what The Foundation is here for – connecting people who care with causes that matter.

• Marcey Ciaccio is interim executive director of The Community Foundation for McHenry County. She can be reached at marcey@thecfmc.org.