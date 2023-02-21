Eye On Illinois: BIPA ruling invites discussion on crime, punishment

“Too bad! They are the rules. Make bad decisions face the consequences.”

“Surely the potential imposition of crippling liability on businesses is a proper consequence to consider.”

It’s not difficult to guess which sentence came from a Facebook comment thread and which is cribbed from an Illinois Supreme Court opinion. But it’s interesting to explore why public sentiment – at least that expressed bravely on social media – is so reliably in the “can’t do the time, don’t do the crime” camp, while civil liability for corporations tends to inspire more reasoned debate.

Scott T. Holland

The second quote comes from Justice David Overstreet, who wrote the dissenting opinion in Cothron v. White Castle System, which the court decided Friday.

The U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals asked the Supreme Court to answer a legal question regarding the 2008 Biometric Information Privacy Act, specifically whether the initial collection of personal data (a fingerprint, face scan, etc.) is the only time at which a company can violate BIPA, or whether each individual scan can constitute an independent violation.

BIPA lawsuits alone are keeping our civil courts busy in recent years, and this specific complaint is typical: workers say White Castle didn’t get their written consent before implementing fingerprint scan time clocks, nor did it given them written information about the use, storage, sharing and retention of their personal data. Other litigation has come from customers (of places such as theme parks, tanning salons and investment firms) while some lawsuits challenge the clock vendors or other providers of biometric technology.

We’re not here to settle the specific of the White Castle case or BIPA actions writ large – and specifically not to besmirch Overstreet’s thoughtful dissent – but to reflect on the larger debate about lawmakers trying to balance crime and punishment.

There is a line of thinking that trial lawyers like to fund Democratic political candidates who will write laws that make businesses subject to potentially large payouts, since good percentages of such awards go right back to the trial lawyers. Whether the topic is BIPA, products liability, worker compensation or something else, the underlying position is common: Illinois is hard on businesses.

The counterpoint is that tough penalties on corporations protect the average worker or customer, someone ill-equipped to afford the financial consequences of a preventable accident or data breach (and with BIPA, noting we can acquire a new Social Security number, but not a replacement fingerprint or voice pattern). If companies don’t want to pay fines, they shouldn’t break laws.

Readers, feel free to choose sides, but consider the debate itself is illuminating. What does it mean to be tough on crime? Which consequences warrant re-evaluation? And what might lawmakers learn about passing bills with unanswered questions?

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.