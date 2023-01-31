Eye On Illinois: As Bears plans emerge, don’t fret threat of St. Louis

The Chicago Bears are not moving to St. Louis.

There are plenty of ridiculous hypotheticals in the world of professional football – on and off the field – and with apologies to the sports radio yakkers who need fodder, it must be said the Lake Forest-based Bears are staying put.

Sure, the team may find a way to play its games in Arlington Heights instead of along Lake Michigan, but they will always in some way be the Chicago Bears.

When the National Football League grants a franchise, that team also gets exclusivity rights for home contests, calculated as 75 miles outside the city limit. For teams within 100 miles of each other, the mutual territory line is the midpoint. These rights also include marketing privileges throughout the home state.

Exclusivity is so important to NFL owners the league has also given special privileges to 18 teams for land in eight different countries – a sort of gridiron colonialism, but for selling jerseys and pennants. For example, the Bears share the UK with Jacksonville, Miami, Minnesota, the Jets and San Francisco and split Spain with the Dolphins.

But stateside is where the real money exists, and when it comes to sports, Chicago is simply more valuable than St. Louis. SportsMediaWatch.com produces an annual list of the 115 American franchises across pro football, basketball, baseball and hockey by television market size, according to the Nielsen research. Chicago is firmly in third place with 3,625,000 homes. St. Louis is 24th, at 1,255,000.

The Gateway City, home to baseball’s Cardinals and hockey’s Blues, ranks behind three regions with only one team in the four major sports: Orlando, Sacramento, Portland and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. So even setting aside the Bears’ longevity, tradition and connection to the league’s founding, as well as the repeated failure of football in St. Louis, nobody focused on profitability would abandon the rights to Chicago.

Plenty of other factors are important when considering the team’s inevitable push for government incentives to build a massive suburban complex. On Thursday Capitol Fax’s Rich Miller posted an excellent overview of draft legislation to create payment in lieu of taxes districts, which can be loosely considered an upgrade over the well-established tax increment financing districts.

To read that overview, and dozens of intelligent comments, visit tinyurl.com/BearsSubsidy. Whether this approach is right for the Bears project (it’s not, there should be no government help) or potentially beneficial to facilitate other development (not a hard no, but worthy reservations for people opposed to using public money to ease burdens on private corporations) remains to be seen and debated.

In the meantime, when someone suggests the Bears could play St. Louis against Chicago, politely disagree. Even the Bears aren’t that foolish.

