Eye On Illinois: The system of sports and life runs on discretion

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend. Perhaps you’ll hear someone assert referees “could call holding on every play.”

Doing so would grind games to a halt. Thanks to nflpenalties.com, I learned league officials called 597 offensive and 211 defensive holding penalties across the entire regular season. Ten of 32 NFL teams were flagged for offensive holding once a game or less. Still, the perception persists, and slo-mo replay underscores the influence of referee discretion.

I’ve been watching a lot of basketball, taking my sixth-grader to his own games and as many high school contests as possible. Even with only real-time human vision, we see transgressions that pass without a whistle.

As a baseball umpire, I have less free will than my striped-shirt counterparts. Every ball in play must result with “safe” or “out” calls. But umpires have the ultimate discretion: once I say “strike,” it’s a strike. I have good and bad games, but at least my calls aren’t on TV or analyzed by the folks at umpsocrecards.com.

Those are just games. What about real life? On uncontested interstates – especially 88 between Rock Falls and Aurora – I routinely set my cruise control at 79 mph, 9 above the posted limit. That breaks the law (and hampers my gas mileage) but I’ve never been ticketed. The state troopers I pass, or those who pass me, exercise discretion.

I did get pulled over recently in an unfamiliar suburb. Though slowing for a railroad crossing, I didn’t notice the traffic signal change at the intersection before the tracks. By the time I slammed on the brakes I’d mostly passed the white stop lines. The eastbound traffic avoided me, the officer noticed my clean driving record, and valid insurance (and sobriety, I presume) and issued a verbal warning. Discretion.

I don’t use marijuana, but I’m allowed to buy it in Illinois, unless I run afoul of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency officer because the federal government still considers cannabis a schedule I drug. There are further complexities as relates to state-licensed medical and recreational dispensaries and Congressional provisions dictating Department of Justice authority, but the larger point holds.

Municipalities enact formal policies declining to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. County sheriffs vow they won’t arrest people who don’t comply with certain provisions of the new assault weapons ban. Prosecuting attorneys have wide authority, choosing which (if any) criminal charges to pursue and negotiating expansive plea deals.

The system runs on discretion. You can’t call holding on every play or ticket every speeder. Government resources are limited. What the collective chooses to emphasize is fluid.

More importantly, the appetite for less discretion is minimal. Reform is possible, but not if it’s unwanted.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.