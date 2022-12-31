Eye On Illinois: Host of new legislation taking effect starting Sunday

After two weeks dedicated to reviewing legislation taking effect Jan. 1, perhaps the biggest takeaway is just how much gets accomplished in a given legislative session – to say nothing of all the proposals that die in committee.

As with a Christmas Eve roundup of state House bills that became law, today we take a quick spin through state Senate proposals the governor signed earlier in 2022.

As per usual, there are lots of changes affecting professional certification and regulation, such as requiring pharmacists to give information about the addictive properties of opioids (SB 2535), mandating an hour of continuing education for nurses on substance abuse and disorders (SB 3166), letting physical therapists ascertain disabilities for the purpose of vehicle registration (SB 3216) and requiring certain Department on Aging contractors and employees to take at least two hours of Alzheimer’s and dementia training before starting work (SB 3707).

Scott T. Holland

Other bills represent common sense votes to codify what might otherwise have been assumed: SB 3127 defines emergency medical dispatchers as first responders. SB 1633 makes several changes to the Nursing Home Care Act, including enacting a ban on unpaid resident labor and a requirement for public posting of complaint procedures. SB 3069 amends the Property Tax Code, clarifying that condominium and homeowner associations are allowed to file appeals with the Property Tax Appeal Board on behalf of some or all owners of individual property owners within the association.

Some can be considered acts of practical compassion: SB 0645 lets airline employees use banked sick time to care for ill relatives, while SB 3120 lets women who have a diagnosis or event impacting pregnancy or fertility, or a death in the family, take up to 10 days of unpaid leave. SB 3469 requires presentation of a state flag to the next of kin of any Illinoisan who dies on active state or federal duty.

Then there are ideas like SB 3433, which lets municipalities adopt ordinances designed to eradicate common types of buckthorn – an invasive species – on all public and private property within corporate limits. Such laws don’t do anything on their own, but they empower local elected officials in new ways. Some such folks will be ready to hit the ground running, while other bodies will require nudges from ecologically minded citizens.

SB 3838 has similar possibility for citizen involvement to factor, but in different context, as it lets local health departments use a specific farmers market permit to regulate potentially hazardous foods and products.

As noted Dec. 24, the business of the General Assembly is about much more than the issues dominating headlines during campaign season. Not all the work is exciting – and some is purely ceremonial – but it’s all official and impactful.

