Eye On Illinois: $25 rebates for cars built in-state a solid gesture

U.S. Congress enacted the Buy American Act in 1933, but the history of using purchasing power as political voice predates the Declaration of Independence.

Those sentiments didn’t exactly inform Senate Bill 3609 – today’s stop on our short series examining state laws taking effect Jan. 1 – but there are some common threads.

State Sens. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, and Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, introduced the plan in January. The Senate approved, 53-0, on Feb. 23, the House, 109-0, on April 1. The governor signed it May 13, officially amending the Vehicle Code to offer $25 rebates on registration fees for cars and small trucks made in Illinois.

“My hope for this legislation is to encourage people to purchase vehicles manufactured right here in Illinois,” Fowler said in February. “This bill aims to provide incentives which could put money back into consumer pockets. This is an example of how good bipartisan work can be done to provide incentives for hard-working Illinoisans.”

“We make it undeniably clear that purchasing Illinois-made is the best decision for both workers and consumers by incentivizing residents to choose from the many high-quality vehicles we manufacture in-state,” Koehler added. “By supporting locally made products, we can spur economic growth within our communities.”

Enthusiasm for the law taking effect Sunday runs headlong into the Dec. 9 announcement that Stellantis was indefinitely halting operations at its Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere. But a Chicago factory makes Ford Explorers and Lincoln Navigators, and Rivian’s Normal facility – incorporating and expanding on the old Mitsubishi operation – employs more than 5,000 people capable of building about 25,000 electric cars per year.

The Fowler-Koehler plan isn’t likely to have nearly as much impact on the state’s financial future as the 2021 Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which might leverage hundreds of millions of state and federal dollars to attract and retain companies that build electric vehicles and their components, including rechargeable batteries.

But SB 3609 was still worth the effort and can well be considered part of efforts to incentivize folks to Buy Illinois. It’s not necessarily a matter of patriotism, or national security, but boosting the state’s economy is never a poor strategy.

ON THIS DAY: Eighty-five years ago we lost Don Marquis. Born in Walnut in 1878, Marquis enjoyed a successful career as a journalist and author of novels, poems and plays. While working for the New York Sun in 1916 he created Archy and Mehitabel (a cockroach and alley cat) through whom he wrote humorous poetry.

Marquis wrote “The Almost Perfect State” at age 42 (tinyurl.com/AlmostPerfectState). It’s hard to pick a favorite line, but this stands out:

“Do the best you can, without straining yourself too much and too continuously, and leave the rest to God.”

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.