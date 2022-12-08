Having a happy holidays can be elusive for some

The holiday season often has high expectations in our culture. Messages all around us emphasize this is a time for happy family gatherings, gifts that are cherished and celebrations that sparkle.

For some of us, happy holidays can be elusive.

It can be a struggle to feel happy when dealing with loss, depression, anxiety, and loneliness.

The McHenry County Mental Health Board supports more than 70 resources to assist individuals and families when these difficulties overshadow and interfere with our well-being.

While the struggle can feel isolating, remember that you are far from alone.

Across the county and across the country, there has been a steady increase in the number of people experiencing mental health issues. And, the resources continue to expand to embrace those who need help.

McHenry County Mental Health Board encourages community members to join us in spreading the word that mental health is essential to overall health.

Greater awareness results in greater understanding of mental health, substance use disorders, and intellectual developmental disabilities.

Did you know, that in the U.S., one in five people have a mental illness each year? Of these individuals, one-third do not seek help, and one-half are untreated. In McHenry County, there are about 61,600 people with a mental illness, while 20,500 do not seek help and 30,800 are untreated.

Another key factor in mental health is substance use disorder. In the U.S., almost 20 million individuals over the age of 12 years battle with substance use disorder. Overall, about 8.5 million American adults suffer from both a mental health disorder and a substance use disorder or co-occurring disorders. For McHenry County, this translates to 18,480 individuals with a substance use disorder and 6,160 with both a mental health and substance use disorder.

The nationwide average is one in ten individuals have a family member with an intellectual/developmental disability.

Remember, you are far from alone.

McHenry County Mental Health Board provides leadership to ensure the prevention and treatment of mental illness, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders. MHB identifies, plans, coordinates and fosters development and contracts for quality services for all citizens of McHenry County.

The vision of MHB is that McHenry County residents experience optimal mental wellness through access to an integrated system of behavioral health care services, as well as excellent quality representing a recovery and resiliency focused, consumer driven, and culturally inclusive community-based continuum of care.

This means that resources are available to every individual and family in McHenry County to be empowered toward mental wellness and resiliency.

How does this help you have a happy holiday season?

Visit the Mental Health Board website, www.MC708.org. Explore the resources available to address concerns you or your loved one may be experiencing. Schedule an evaluation or attend a group meeting that may address your situation.

Sometimes appointments are difficult to schedule, consider downloading the MCHELP app on your smart phone. Use the app for 24/7 access to mental health professionals via voice or text. You can use the app as often as necessary. It is free to download and using is completely free.

If you, or a loved one experiences a crisis, access the 988 Crisis line for immediate support from a mental health professional.

You may be contacted by someone in need of support as the season evolves. Every person in McHenry County can utilized the MCHELP app and 988 Crisis Line to help themselves or others. Your knowledge may be the lifeline someone will value.

More information can be found at the McHenry County Mental Health Board website: www.MC708.org.

• Leonetta Rizzi is executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board.