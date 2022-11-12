Eye On Illinois: Income tax proposal’s future a matter of politics and government

While number crunchers have fun with Tuesday’s election results, I’m wondering if a successful outing for Illinois Democrats portends anything about he 2022 ballot, specifically another possible attempt at changing the state’s income tax system.

Seen as a signature effort of Gov. JB Pritzker, the measure failed miserably in 2020, getting only 46.7% of yes votes on the same ballot where the Democratic presidential ticket got 57.5%. Federal COVID relief money clouded the state’s budget picture before and after the vote, but Democrats haven’t abandoned the goal of dropping the flat tax rate.

In 2022, with more at stake electorally in regard to Springfield, voters much more strongly supported the amendment to enshrine certain union rights in the state constitution. Since Democrats increased their legislative power and Pritzker is set for another four years, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the tax proposal resurface, perhaps as soon as the new General Assembly takes office and begins discussing budget plans.

That’s what makes this issue one of both politics and government: In order to make significant progress toward lasting fiscal stability, Democrats need to build upon minor successes with sustainable plans relying on more than the hopes of a referendum. Republicans can’t force anything through the Legislature, but history shows they can effectively raise valid questions about iffy projections.

Why did the labor amendment succeed where the tax plan failed? Proponents did a better job convincing reliable voting blocs to support their own best interests, even disconnected from larger political allegiances.

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 encouraged members to vote for Republicans in statewide races (although it called the gubernatorial candidate “Don” instead of “Darren” and didn’t make a treasurer endorsement, apparently overlooking Tom Demmer) but also called for a yes vote on Amendment 1.

That endorsement illustrated a schism lacking a clean resolution: Republicans campaign as the party of law enforcement but generally oppose the strength of public sector unions, especially those in education. Police unions reciprocate support for conservatives regarding criminal justice reform legislation, but seem forever at odds on the issue of bargaining power and pensions.

The problem isn’t unique to Republicans. Democrats encountered union resistance in October 2021 regarding proposed changes to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act to formally prevent people from avoiding COVID-19 testing or vaccination as a condition of employment or access to public and private places. But when it came time to vote for Amendment 1, everyone landed on the same page.

Political waves inherently influence lawmaker votes, and a push-pull dynamic can work to keep things from going too extremely in any direction. Democrats must improve coalitions, strategy and messaging before taking another run at a tax change.

