Eye On Illinois: Immigration task force report is coming … eventually

The Illinois General Assembly loves task forces almost is much as it dislikes deadlines.

Consider Senate Bill 2665, passed May 30, 2021, sent to the governor June 28 and signed Aug. 2. The bill created the Immigrant Impact Task Force, charged with reporting its findings by May 31, 2022.

Consider also that state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, received his appointment to the force on Aug. 19, 2022, exactly 54 weeks after Gov. JB Pritzker signed the legislation and more than three months after the report deadline.

This isn’t a knock on the task force or its mission. Speaking to the Shaw Media’s Camden Lazenby, Keicher made an excellent case for the new group’s purpose.

“When I look back,” Keicher said, “my family’s legacy of being an immigrant family to this area from almost all sides of the family, and the chance that we got – I want to make sure that families that are relocating to Illinois have that same opportunity.”

Scott T. Holland

House Minority Leader Jim Durbin, of Western Springs, appointed Keicher to the force, logical given he’s Republican spokesman on the House Immigration and Human Rights Committee. In a statement, Keicher said immigration has enriched the state with “an immeasurably positive impact” and described why it remains a pressing concern.

“My own heritage includes ancestors who emigrated from Sweden, Germany, Luxembourg, Ireland and Great Britain,” Keicher wrote. “The work they found in their community helped our family establish a sense of belonging and home here in Illinois. Today our state must be prepared to welcome immigrants and refugees from parts of the world experiencing turmoil, extreme poverty, or war, including Ukraine, Venezuela, the Korean peninsula, our Afghanistan allies, to name just a few.”

The task force will review how Illinois proactively helps immigrants, what can be done to improve communication between immigrant communities and government agencies and look at resource deployment in urban, suburban and rural areas. It also will consider discrimination, analyze existing laws and evaluate language access programs.

“Basically, making sure that we go through step-by-step, in the day of the life of an immigrant family and the different obstacles that they may run into,” Keicher told Lazenby. “And that’s from health care and human services, enrollment in school, finding a job, finding a home. Making sure that we know as they go through those steps what blockages may be in the way and do what we can to help make that an easier transition to their life here in Illinois.”

It’s a good move for a state struggling with population trends, and although lawmakers can reset the missed deadline, their tardiness serves as a familiar damper on optimism the next time we’re promised study of a hot-button issue.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.