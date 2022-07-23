Eye On Illinois: Peoria-Chicago rail line could be truly transformational project

“You have to start somewhere.”

As motivational thoughts go, you can do worse than the sentence Ray LaHood delivered at a July 21 news conference in Utica.

LaHood, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, was talking about plans to establish an Amtrak railroad line from Chicago to Peoria, with stops possible in La Salle, Peru, Utica, Ottawa, Morris, Joliet or more. In that case, “you have to start somewhere” is a tad off-target, as Illinois railroad history dates back to 1837, according to Adam Burns of american-rails.com.

While the bulk of rail traffic in Illinois has always been for purposes of moving things, plenty of the 12,000 miles of track in use during the peak years also shuttled people. Illinois also has more than 5,000 miles of abandoned lines (visit abandonedrails.com for maps and more), and so to a point the plan LaHood is boosting is less about starting than restarting – remembering there was a time when people didn’t have ready access to passenger automobiles and relied on rails to reach their destinations.

“This is about the future,” LaHood said. “This is about future economic development, it’s about our kids, it’s about our grandkids and it’s really about connecting this part of Illinois that hasn’t had a passenger rail service.”

Amtrak already dispatches 28 trains from Chicago each day, while Metra uses 455 miles of track for its 11 routes. But a feasibility study conducted earlier this year showed 95% of more than 31,000 respondents indicated a likelihood of using a Peoria-to-Chicago Amtrak line. Officials estimate between 440 and 830 passengers spread across five daily round trips.

As a Peoria native, it’s not surprising LaHood framed this plan as not just an idea about how to get people into Chicago, but also one of getting people from Chicago out to destinations in Peoria, the Starved Rock area and points in between.

Getting excited about railroads as economic development engines has a very late 19th-century vibe, but anyone who’s driving to one of Metra’s far west outposts, such as Elburn, Aurora or Joliet, as just the first phase of getting all the way into he city for a day or work or recreation, understands the appeal of this investment.

The cost, of course, is imposing. The early estimate is $2.45 billion and 10 years of work before service begins. That’s not a huge portion of the $66 billion set aside for rail in a recent trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill, but it’s still a massive project, beyond what most younger Illinoisans can comprehend.

Yet if completed in conjunction with addressing outdated intersections and highways in the affected communities, this effort has the potential to be truly transformational.

You have to start somewhere.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.