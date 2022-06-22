Civil Rights a moral crusade for U.S. Sen. Dirksen

When Congress took up the Civil Rights Act of 1964 the nation was ready for the debate, having seen segregationists’ heavy-handed repression of protests across the South on their TV screens.

The bill is seen as a triumph of Lyndon Johnson’s presidency, but it’s on the law books thanks to a seemingly unlikely source: a conservative Republican from a mostly white downstate town. How did U.S. Sen. Everett Dirksen become invaluable to the cause of equality?

As they had twice in the last decade, Southern senators were prepared to filibuster far-reaching civil rights legislation. Reformers needed help from super minority Republicans to get the 67 votes then needed to break the logjam.

Enter Dirksen, the GOP leader who had a reputation for amending bills enough to win cross-party support. For four months he worked behind the scenes to do so here.

Unlike today, where such work might gut a bill, it wasn’t Dirksen’s goal. Instead, it was this: “First, to get a bill; second, to get an acceptable bill; third, to get a workable bill; and, finally, to get an equitable bill.”

He was a longtime proponent of civil rights measures, based partly on his religious upbringing and his experience as the child of immigrants, saying he believed everyone deserved the same fair shot his parents got after coming to these shores.

After years on the District of Columbia committee in Congress, he likely had a sense of the everyday indignities Black people experienced in the nation’s capital, a Southern city. He’d previously backed anti-lynching measures, opposed the poll tax, supported federal orders to integrate schools, even fought to add federal funding to train Black pilots. He’d been frustrated when others capitulated to filibusters and watered down prior civil rights bills.

It was a moral question to Dirksen, who called “moral force … the motive power of human progress.”

While GOP moderates already supported civil rights, he knew he needed backing from other conservative Republicans. Like him, they worried about federal interference in private business. How to avoid that, but keep alive the heart of the bill dealing with ensuring Black people weren’t blocked from patronizing hotels or restaurants and guaranteed fair hiring practices?

He managed it by first giving state or local authorities a chance to act against reports of discrimination, guaranteeing their failure to act would be what brought down the federal hammer – and likely also made it easier to show a “pattern and practice” of behavior that made for a slam-dunk case.

That and about 140 other tweaks and changes from Dirksen were enough to win the day and prove the power and importance of bipartisan engagement. ”When your country’s in trouble, what difference does it make whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican? You do what you can to meet the problem,” he told one interviewer days before passing the bill on a vote of 73-27 on June 19, 1964.

More civil rights bills followed, continuing to plow what Dirksen called the “long, hard furrow” toward equality.

