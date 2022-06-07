Woodstock Pride promotes diversity, cultural integration

As we come into June, the month nationally celebrated as Pride Month, one can’t help but be thankful for the trailblazers that have come before. June marks the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, known as the catalyst for the Pride movement. Without the brave individuals involved in the riots and those who continue the movement the LGBTQIA+ community may not have made the progress that we have.

I am also thankful for my community, which has changed so much in the last five years since the founding of Woodstock Pride. Whereas previously, one may have felt hesitant or scared to come out and be their true selves, now we recognize and celebrate our differences. This has fostered a more inclusive and welcoming community for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Woodstock Pride began in 2018 with Kids PrideFest, which soon grew to a multi-day celebration, culminating with a parade and a day-long festival welcoming over 2,000 visitors to Woodstock’s Historic Square in 2019. 2020 was a rough year for all because of the Pandemic and Woodstock Pride was no different, but the determination of the board saw the creation of the Pride Promenade and the first edition of the Love is Love Stairway. The annual PrideFest came back in 2021 with mask mandates being lifted just days before. The Love is Love stairway became the first new permanent public art installation in Woodstock since 2017.

2022 is another opportunity for growth for Woodstock Pride and Woodstock PrideFest. Continuing the tradition of celebration and diversity, Woodstock Pride has added a whole other full day of events. Saturday, June 11, sees the addition of the Woodstock PrideFest Rainbow Run at Emricson Park in the morning and Woodstock Pride Pub Crawl at local square establishments the evening of Saturday, June 11. A parade around the Woodstock square will kick off festivities at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 12.

The festival in the Woodstock Square will begin at noon, with speakers, entertainment, and a feel-good atmosphere. All are invited and encouraged to attend the most colorful events in McHenry County.

As we look forward, Woodstock Pride is committed to continuing its work. This year Woodstock Pride will be recuperating from the past years, refocusing on their mission, and expanding their reach and programming. Volunteers are always needed, and everyone is welcome.

Woodstock Pride is an all-inclusive community group associated with the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It’s mission is to promote Diversity, Cultural Integration and Self-Celebration for LGBTQIA+ persons, families and businesses. Woodstock Pride promotes a 100% all-inclusive environment of support, foundation and strength for the LGBTQIA+ community and all of its allies on all fronts.

• Cris Squires is president of Woodstock Pride. Woodstock Pride can be reached at woodstockpride@gmail.com and https://www.woodstockilpride.com/