Community Foundation: Debunking the myths of estate planning

According to a recent national survey, 67% of Americans have no estate plan in place. Are you one of them?

I’ve witnessed the peace of mind an estate plan provides. So, I have to ask myself, if two out of every three adults don’t have an estate plan in place, what is stopping them?

In reality, very little. But unfortunately, common myths and wrong assumptions keep many Americans from taking that first step.

Myth 1: It’s too expensive.

Truth: Estate planning reduces time and expense by:

• Designating an executor of your estate.

• Ensuring accounts have updated, living beneficiaries.

• Preventing uncertainties that can lead to costly legal fees.

An effective estate plan considers tax law, avoids pitfalls and maximizes financial impact from charitable giving to passing down property.

Without a plan, your assets are frozen while the court decides what happens to your estate and who oversees it.

While the cost of making an estate plan can vary, standard plans can be affordable because experienced estate attorneys have an established process in place.

Myth 2: It’s only for the super-wealthy and older adults.

Truth: Estate plans go far beyond finances. It answers questions like:

• “Who would take care of my children if I can’t care for them?”

• “What if someone else needs to make important decisions on my behalf?”

• “How can I support special charities or causes?”

Even folks who don’t have vast liquid assets often have personal property, investment accounts and insurance policies to consider as part of their estate. And while we all hope to live to a ripe old age; an estate plan will be an invaluable resource should life have other plans.

Myth 3: It’s difficult and overwhelming.

Truth: It doesn’t have to be if you reach out to an experienced estate attorney. You will need to answer important questions, but it’s their job to navigate the finer details. With the right support, most people discover it’s a straight-forward process.

Myth 4: It doesn’t matter, because I’ll be gone.

Truth: An estate plan establishes a durable power of attorney and health care proxy to ensure your wishes are carried out if you’re temporarily or permanently incapable of making important decisions.

Without a living will, your loved ones will have to sort out who is in charge. Or the courts could appoint someone unfamiliar with your wishes.

Beyond that, an estate plan helps you consider your legacy. How do you want your friends and family to remember you? Do you want to be a force for good even after you leave this earth?

Myth 5: It will create family strife.

Truth: The opposite is usually true. Your loved ones want to know your wishes. Without an estate plan in place, they will be forced to guess or debate with one another. This can create stress and tension when they should be coming together.

An estate plan can be a blessing to your family. Additionally, a thoughtful chartable legacy is often a source of pride and comfort for loved ones.

• Deborah Thielen is the executive director of the Community Foundation for McHenry County. She can be reached at 815-338-4483 or deb@thecfmc.org.