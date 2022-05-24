Eye On Illinois: Seems likely GOP will coalesce behind primary victor

What’s going on up north?

Earlier this month we looked at Iowa (Illinois Democrats envision supplanting the Hawkeye State’s caucus on the party primary calendar) and Missouri (where lawmakers nearly missed the deadline for new legislative maps) so now we gaze across the Cheddar Curtain to consider primary politics.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Republican party voted on which candidate to endorse – and support financially – heading into the August gubernatorial primary. For the first time in state history, the answer was nobody.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got 55% on the final ballot in a four-person field, but finishing second at 43% was “no endorsement,” according to The Associated Press. Party rules mean Kleefisch needed 60% to tap into the campaign money during primary season, but calls for internal unity deprived her of the chance. This may be forgotten if she advances, as expected, to challenge incumbent Tony Evers in November, a race sure to draw extensive national attention – and money.

In Illinois, gubernatorial hopefuls haven’t been shy about taking shots at each other, and official party money can’t compete with the deep pockets of private donors. County and township GOP organizations are picking favorites along with unions, lobbying organizations and elected officials, so the state party isn’t as significant a factor in this specific context as its counterparts elsewhere.

Although the GOP campaigns have been testy with each other, there isn’t yet much evidence of animus exceeding what arguably is necessary in a crowded field where a plurality will win and the policy distinctions between each candidate are narrow. Everyone running openly loathes the incumbent, so a post-primary coalescing behind the eventual victor is expected.

Beyond that, it’s unclear the extent to which undecided general election voters are even paying attention to the primary. In 2018 the Democratic primary drew 1.3 million voters while the GOP race pulled more than 744,000. But more than 4.24 million voters participated in the general election, so it’s likely all the “drama” to date is irrelevant come November.

MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING: In conjunction with a new state campaign, I’ve invited readers to share favorite Illinois tourist attractions.

Roger Crout took an opposite tack: “The sights and sounds of failed Democrat spending and related social engineering is something everyone in the state should witness firsthand. The common denominator of all the poverty, high crime and third-world educational institutions is they are all run by corrupt Democrats in an overwhelming majority of cases. …

“Most Republicans in this state are no better, they are on the take as well, but at least they have a few exceptions to the rule. …

“The money spent on this farce of a ‘tourist’ campaign is better well spent elsewhere.”

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.