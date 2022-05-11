Eye On Illinois: Garman’s retirement means even more change for top court

Illinois Supreme Court vacancies aren’t exactly analogous to their federal counterpart, but they remain significant developments.

Aside from the subject matter of the top state court’s work, a primary distinction is those vacancies aren’t filled by executive nomination and legislative confirmation. Yet the news of Justice Rita Garman’s retirement, announced Monday but effective July 7, is another prominent change to a court experiencing substantial turnover.

Democrat P. Scott Neville was new to the court in 2018, then won a 10-year 1st District term in 2020. Second District Republican Robert Thomas retired in February 2020, replaced by Michael Burke.

In November 2020, 5th District voters selected Republican David Overstreet over Democrat Judy Cates as successor for the retiring Republican Lloyd Karmeier. That vote wasn’t particularly close (roughly 63-37), but donors spent heavily on the 3rd District retention vote, where Democrat Thomas Kilbride couldn’t gain the 60% needed to remain on the bench.

Kilbride’s replacement, Robert Carter, isn’t running. After the General Assembly redrew the judicial maps, Burke will seek a 10-year-term in Kilbride’s old district. The Democratic challenger looks to be former state Rep. Mary O’Brien, a current appellate judge. That leaves the new 2nd District free of incumbents and contested primaries on both sides.

First District Democrat Mary Jane Theis will stand for retention. She joined the court in 2010, third only to Chief Justice Anne Burke, serving since 2006, and the retiring Garman, whose tenure dates to 2001.

The 1961 Oswego High valedictorian turns 79 shortly after the election, so the retirement isn’t surprising, though the timing allows for the remaining justices to appoint a replacement and forestall an election until 2024, sure to be hotly contested.

Regardless of Garman’s successor, her retirement invites reflection on her substantial legacy.

“When I decided to become a lawyer, there were no women on either the Illinois Supreme Court or the Illinois Appellate Court, and very few women judges throughout our state,” Garman wrote in her retirement announcement. “In my first-year class at the University of Iowa College of Law, there were only eight women. A professor once told me that he believed I was only there to ‘catch a husband’ and should give up my seat to ‘a more deserving male candidate, who would have a family to support.’ …

“Today, I am proud that these opinions are a relic of the past. I am also pleased that 40% of Illinois lawyers are now women, and the number of women in many law classrooms outnumber men.”

A trailblazer in law offices and on the bench, Garman retires as the state’s longest-serving judge. It’s no D.C. vacancy, but we’re getting a lot of different faces in Illinois, a trend worth watching.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.