Eye On Illinois: Collaboration, productivity should be celebrated, not hidden

The people’s business should be done in front of the people.

It’s not a revolutionary concept, but remains something of a struggle in Springfield.

Two weeks ago I wrote about how the Open Meetings Act applies to every public body in the state except the General Assembly and its committees. On Friday, in a story about House Bill 4343, Capitol News Illinois detailed legislative “working groups” that negotiate things like Medicaid bills:

“Under the Illinois Constitution, all meetings of committees, joint committees and legislative commissions must be open to the public. Committee meetings may be closed if two-thirds of the members of that chamber determine that it’s in the public interest to do so. Closing joint committee and legislative commission meetings requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

“In recent years, however, lawmakers have gotten around that by forming informal ‘working groups’ that operate much like committees in that they study issues, hear testimony and recommend the passage of legislation. But their meetings are not open to the public and even their membership is not publicly known.”

Defenders of the process include state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, a candidate for state treasurer, who during floor debate said the Medicaid group in particular “has been a really productive and collaborative experience for members of all four caucuses and the administration, no matter which party was in control the governor’s office, to work through complicated issues in the Medicaid space, and to evaluate a wide range of options that were brought before the House.”

Even the open sessions aren’t especially accessible to the vast majority of Illinoisans, although technology has yielded improvements. Many Statehouse reporters are excellent, and diligent researchers can find reams of useful information on the General Assembly.

Still, the principle of open meetings law is the burden of justifying closing any session falls on the government. We all appreciate elected officials productively collaborating, so why keep that hidden?

MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING: In conjunction with a new state campaign, I’ve invited readers to share their favorite Illinois tourist attractions. First, a clarification that the photo on the cover of the new state tourism guide depicts the zipline at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, not its SkyTour, which is a separate attraction.

Our first reader tip comes from Lynn Stolar: “One of my favorites – and in my opinion should be a national park – is the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Ohio River in Cairo at the southern tip of Illinois. The contrasting colors of the rivers can be clearly seen. As a bonus, the park around the confluence is full of driftwood – fun to take and use if you are a crafter.”

Please email your favorites. Responses printed as space allows.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.