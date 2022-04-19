Eye On Illinois: Qualified officials needed so young athletes can keep playing

It’s mid-April, which for a baseball dad means copious amounts of checking weather forecasts along with emails, voicemails, text messages and GameChanger app notifications just to know if and when two of my four sons might actually have practice or games.

Layer on top of this my role as head of youth umpires for our local Little League, which again involves many emails and website visits, training new workers, explaining the assignment process, passing out equipment and looking at tonight’s two opening games and wondering if calling balls and strikes will become part of my own volunteer contribution.

I do that for money, too, having registered with the Illinois High School Association in order to qualify for officiating local travel games. The idea is covering games my kids don’t play in to free up other officials to work those contests – and also to be sure our boys’ teams never have to cancel a game for lack of an umpire.

This year we have the additional wrinkle of the second son graduating middle school, which has meant some extra time at the high school exploring future opportunities. A few weeks ago we checked out freshman and varsity volleyball at the same time as a gymnastics meet. That required six officials in total (two for each competition) to say nothing of the softball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, water polo, badminton, tennis and track and field going on elsewhere that afternoon.

That’s just one suburb. Needs are different everywhere, but it seems no matter which corner of Illinois, there is difficulty in finding enough people to make all these events possible.

Obviously the situation could be worse – it’s not as if varsity softball has to be canceled during perfect weather just for want of an arbiter – but as a parent, volunteer and sometimes paid official, I thought I’d take a little time to encourage readers to consider whether they might be willing to help stem the tide. Or at least be outwardly appreciative of those who do answer the call. (The parents, coaches and players I’ve encountered have been delightful. But it’s early … )

MAILBAG: From P.H., of Huntley, subject “DCFS is hiring.”

OK, you walk across the stage with your BS in sociology. DCFS is begging you to work for them, but why?

They probably underpay. Their caseload is unreasonably high. You have a new boss every six months.

You’re dealing with foster parents who just see the child as a revenue source. The laws are weighted toward the parents. You’re hated by the public.

And an overzealous state’s attorney is dragging you into court for some nefarious reason to make himself look “strong” to the public.

Yeah, I’ll take that job!

