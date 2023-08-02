Oliver: Irish singer’s death another reminder of how fragile fame can be

Sinead O’Connor’s death last week at age 56 has me reflective.

The first time I heard her, that haunting voice stopped me in my tracks as I was listening to WXRT in my dorm room in college. The year was 1987, and the track was “Mandinka,” which appeared on her debut album, “The Lion and the Cobra.”

Here was an Irish singer who was only 18 months older than I who possessed an otherworldly voice so steeped in passion and angst that I could do nothing but listen some more.

Joan Oliver (Shaw Media)

I remember playing that album over and over again. Not only was the singing sublime, but here was a woman who had something to say. Reviews at the time called her a “folk singer.”

In later years, she would refer to herself as a “protest singer.”

Of course, Sinead was all of that. She cut her own path, just as she cut off all her hair. It made her stand out, and it was meant to be an act of defiance against the expectation that female singers had to look a certain way to be successful. Try as she might, though, she couldn’t mask those beautiful, soulful eyes that made her pretty despite herself.

The rest of the world seemed to catch up with O’Connor when she released her second album, which included the song that would make her famous, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was written by Prince.

That song had all the heartbreak and pain and passion that anyone could want in a pop/rock song, so it was no surprise that it caught on as it did.

That success no doubt led to her appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” It was to have been a chance to expand her reach and gain new fans. Sinead, however, had other plans. She was supposed to tear a photo at the end of her set. The only problem is, she switched photos, much to the surprise of the “SNL” producers.

The photo was of the pope. Sinead had hoped to spark a movement to address child sexual abuse, but instead ignited a firestorm of backlash.

That’s a lot to handle for a woman in her 20s, who probably didn’t expect the reaction to be so overwhelmingly negative. I remember at the time thinking to myself, “Oh no,” knowing that she had done something that would have lasting consequences.

Of course, hindsight being what it is, it turns out Sinead was ahead of her time on a lot of fronts. But at the time, the world wasn’t ready to confront the issues she was bringing up.

For instance, her song “Black Boys on Mopeds” on her second album, “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” was a call for change about the interaction of the police and people of color. It was based on an incident that happened in London involving two Jamaican immigrants.

The idea that England was an oppressor was a theme that appeared in several of Sinead’s songs. Of course, it also was a theme in a number of other artists at the time.

As in, she was hardly alone in speaking out. However, she was alone in going after one of the most beloved figures on the planet. And for that, there were consequences.

Not surprisingly, Sinead had to endure what she called “a lot of hate and vitriol” for her stand, which it must be noted never changed.

Sinead, for all that she went through, never wavered in her desire to see justice for those who were abused. Sadly, though, the vast majority of people never saw it that way. The kind of reform she was seeking required something more than a woman with a shaved head on national television.

Sinead would never have the success she had before that “SNL” appearance, and in many ways she probably wouldn’t have wanted to reach the level of fame of, say, Michael Jackson or Madonna, and she said as much.

She coped with bipolar depression all her life. The recent death of her 17-year-old son caused her pain beyond comprehension.

As the tributes roll in, it’s clear that a lot of us admired Sinead for her courage and passion but didn’t quite know what to do with the troubled, angst-filled woman that she was.

Her brilliance was tinged with sadness, anger and pain. And it’s heartbreaking that it took her death to remind the world of it.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.