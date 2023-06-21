Oliver: When Alzheimer’s disease makes our life difficult, we blame ‘Fred’

When Tony was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2015, we both felt as if an enormous chasm had opened up under our feet.

Dealing with a progressive, incurable neurological disease can feel like falling into a bottomless pit.

Tony went from being a full partner in everything that we did to being someone who little by little would have to give up his independence.

He would have to accept not being able to balance a checkbook, drive a car or work for a living. He would have to accept that he would be handing over all his household responsibilities to me.

That’s a lot to get one’s head around. Tony also had to deal with the constant reminders that he couldn’t remember things from one second to the next, that once simple instructions became as difficult as astrophysics.

Tony’s diagnosis came when I was already dealing with my mother’s vascular dementia. She came to live with us at the end of 2014. She had already given up a great deal of her independence, relying on me to provide for her what she could not.

To now learn that the love of my life was going to be taking a similar journey into dementia was a lot to get my head around, too.

Unspoken was the realization for both Tony and me that we probably wouldn’t get the chance to grow old together. Heck, we weren’t even going to make it into retirement together. At the time, he was in his 50s and I was in my 40s.

In the beginning, Tony still could do many things by himself. Although he quickly had to leave full-time employment, he remained able to help me care for my mother. He still was able to cook our dinners and take care of some of the household chores.

Yet, we knew that all of this was temporary. As he found himself having trouble with more and more things, he would look at me with frustration showing in his eyes. “I’m stupid,” he’d say.

How that broke my heart to hear him say that. As if any of this was his fault. I would remind him that he had about as much control over his Alzheimer’s disease as I had over my breast cancer.

Still, I also found myself getting frustrated at him from time to time. After more than 20 years of marriage, we had come to take certain things for granted. Suddenly, things had changed.

I have had to get used to living with grief. Every day I must accept that my “old” life is gone.

My beloved Tony, although he still looks like himself, is no longer the man I fell in love with. The memories we shared are now only mine. Our conversations about anything and everything are a thing of the past. His gentle, considerate, thoughtful self has faded away, replaced by someone who sometimes gets angry about having to change his shoes.

All these swirling emotions made life in those first few years challenging. I had to figure out a way for Tony to not beat himself up about “messing up” all the time, and I had to figure out a way to separate this terrible illness from my beloved husband.

What I hit upon was creating a name for his Alzheimer’s disease. That way, when something went wrong, we both could blame the disease instead of Tony. After all, Tony wasn’t doing any of these negative things on purpose.

That’s how we came to call his illness “Fred.” We blame Fred when things go missing around the house. We blame Fred when Tony gets grumpy and lashes out because he doesn’t want to take a shower.

Of course, these days there seems to be a very distinct difference between when Tony is calm and happy and when Fred takes over and things become very, very difficult.

These days Tony doesn’t talk much, but I’m hopeful he understands he is not the source of my occasional frustration. Fred is.

Acceptance and ingenuity have been the keys to getting through these years of progression in Tony’s disease. No doubt they will continue to help as we forge ahead into the future.

