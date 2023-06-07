Oliver: Here’s to childhood summer days when freedom truly reigns supreme

Growing up in an area surrounded by cornfields and far away from most of my friends during the summer, I learned to make my own fun.

A lot of time was spent outside, whether it was riding my bike along a stretch of our block, which was 5 miles long, or picking raspberries in the area between the cornfield behind our house and my uncle’s house, which was next door.

My younger brother and I played every kind of game we could think of that could be done with only two players. Granted, that made our attempts at baseball a little questionable, but we did our best.

Other times, we used a couple of small trees as line markers since we didn’t have a net. I would stand near one, and my brother would stand at the other. This was key when we tried to play badminton or tennis.

No doubt we looked pretty silly, but we honestly didn’t care. We were playing, and that’s what mattered.

These moments of play were all the more precious since Mom usually had chores for us to do first thing in the morning. Her enormous garden wasn’t going to weed itself, and my brother and I were tasked with at least a row apiece before we could even think about going off to play.

Some days, we made a race of it, and we’d try to see who could get done first. Those poor corn plants couldn’t stand up to our technique with the hoe.

Other days, the strategy was to whine and waste time. As if that was going to work. It never did, but that didn’t stop us from trying. Ultimately, much to our chagrin, it just put off playtime all the more.

Our playtime always felt like pure freedom. We could do anything we wanted until dinnertime. Then, if we wanted to, we could go back out until the sun started to set.

One thing we learned early on is that as fun as running around in a cornfield sounded, it could be pretty scary.

No, it wasn’t because anything was lurking in the corn like in some horror movie. The danger was in losing our way and not being able to get out again. After all, all the rows looked exactly the same. And when it hadn’t rained in a while, even our footprints weren’t that easy to see.

My brother and I learned that going in for only a few rows was the wisest course. Besides, Mom always reminded us that it wasn’t our property, so we didn’t belong there.

Occasionally, we’d get an invitation to go to a beach or swim in someone’s pool. Sometimes we’d really get lucky and be able to go fishing.

However, most of the time, we were landlocked and left to make the best of it in quasi farm country. The farms were at least a mile away in any direction, and our 2 acres was more what some would call a gentleman’s farm. We had chickens, ducks, geese, a couple of goats and at one time some rabbits.

One would think that would have been a source of fun, but those animals just meant more chores for us. Besides, the geese were downright ornery, wanting to chase and nip at us more than anything.

As I got older, my parents allowed me to travel longer distances on my bike to visit my friends. That was always a bit of an adventure, particularly since a four-lane highway stood between me and my best friend’s house.

My friend sometimes would make that trip to visit me. That is, she did until one rather unfortunate incident when her tote bag got tangled in her spokes, causing her to topple to the ground. She also required assistance, which came in the form of a police officer.

These also were the days when it seemed like a good idea to allow someone I didn’t know and who told the officer that they lived near me to take me home. My friend, on the other hand, got to go get checked out at the hospital.

Other trips were punctuated by the surreal experience of riding a bike past a beef cattle farm. You haven’t lived until you’ve had a hundred head of cattle staring at you as you ride by.

Oh sure, I’d try to talk to them. Sadly, not once did I get a proper response.

Of course, if I had, then I’d have an even better story to tell.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.