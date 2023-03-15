Oliver: Dementia and daylight saving time can be challenging mix for some

Ah … sleep. For those of us who have some trouble getting a full, restful night of shut-eye, the thought of giving up an hour for the switch to daylight saving time is a cause for a few grumbles.

I do, however, have to admit that I really don’t get a chance to enjoy the “extra” hour of sleep that comes in the fall with the return of Central Standard Time. It’s a dream, but not one I get to enjoy with my eyes closed. Maybe someday.

Of course, my struggles with sleep are nothing compared with what those with Alzheimer’s disease and the related dementias experience.

For instance, my mother, who had vascular dementia, often would wake up an hour or two after going to bed and start walking around her room. When I’d ask her what was going on, she’d tell me that her mother, who had been dead for decades, was going to visit or that she was waiting for an airplane to land.

Invariably, I would talk her through whatever she was experiencing and remind her that she needed to go to sleep. She’d agree and climb back into bed. That is, until around 4 a.m., when she’d need to go to the bathroom.

Once, when I didn’t get myself up to help her, I was awakened by a hard thump. Mom had tried for the toilet seat and missed. Happily, she was fine, but it was a harsh reminder that I needed to be up when she was. I was a very light sleeper in those days.

These days, Tony doesn’t wander during the night, but he does use a CPAP machine for his sleep apnea. I dutifully get him set up each night, but usually around 2 a.m. or so, he has moved his face enough that I find myself awakened by the sound of rushing air. Sometimes I can reach over and fix the mask, but sometimes I have to get up, go around to his side of the bed, turn off the machine, reposition the mask and turn it back on again. Happily, this isn’t every night.

Then, around 5 a.m. or so, he’s ready to have the mask off entirely. Guess who has to get up again to deal with that? Sometimes this also is accompanied by a trip to the bathroom.

The Alzheimer’s Association has some interesting information about dementias and sleep. For instance, it’s been reported that up to 45% of people with dementia may have sleep problems. They mention that those who cannot sleep may wander, be unable to lie still, or yell or call out, disrupting the sleep of caregivers.

The time change, sadly, can disrupt the sleep patterns of those with dementia even more. That means waking up too early, having difficulty falling asleep and daytime fatigue. The consequences of that can be serious.

“Research has shown us that not getting enough sleep because of insomnia or sleep apnea may result in problems with memory and thinking and increase the risk for Alzheimer’s-related brain changes,” Maria Carrillo, the Alzheimer’s Association’s chief science officer, said in a news release. “Findings show that disrupted sleep patterns not only put the overall health of people with dementia at further risk, they may also worsen their memory loss and disrupted thinking.”

What can we caregivers do? The Alzheimer’s Association suggests adjusting sleep schedules gradually, providing exposure to natural light, and creating a comfortable sleep environment.

Other strategies are to establish a regular sleep schedule and limit caffeine and alcohol intake. If we notice signs of sleep disturbance, we can adjust those routines.

I try to make sure Tony doesn’t start nodding off too soon in the evening. We make a game of it so that he doesn’t get angry at me. I just know that I’d rather have him sleeping when he’s supposed to instead of getting up an hour before my alarm because he’s raring to go.

Our sleep issues are challenging, but not insurmountable.

That’s a good thing because a good night’s sleep is precious.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.