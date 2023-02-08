Oliver: Wealth of help, resources for seniors proves to be only a click away

One recent day, after having had a more difficult morning than usual with my dear husband, Tony, I found myself staring at a caregiver assessment tool.

Tony’s Alzheimer’s disease has been getting worse, and some days I feel more than a little overwhelmed. I’m not afraid to admit that.

Something compelled me to fill out the assessment, which I found after a search for caregiver resources. That search led me to Senior Services Associates, which provides resources for those in Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties.

I knew that they helped older adults, but I wasn’t aware they also provide support for caregivers.

Not surprisingly, the assessment tool, through a program called T-Care for Caregivers, found me a little overwhelmed that day. I also knew that someone would be reaching out to me to follow up.

What I learned in that call was that I could have had access to help a lot sooner. I was under the mistaken impression that Tony had to be 65 years old for me to be assisted.

I also had no idea about the breadth of help that is available.

For instance, I knew that once Tony turned 65, we could apply for a senior homestead exemption on our property taxes. I had the information sitting on my desk waiting for the day when I’d call the county and find out what I needed to do. But Senior Services does that. Now that’s off my to-do list.

Senior Services Associates’ mission statement: “We are dedicated to sustaining and improving the quality of life for individuals age 60 and older, the disabled and their caregivers by providing access to social services. We are dedicated to preserving their independence, promoting mental and physical well-being, and protecting their rights and dignity.”

Here are a few other things they do:

Adult protective services: They investigate allegations of physical and emotional abuse of seniors, including financial exploitation, confinement, sexual abuse, passive neglect and willful deprivation.

Assessment and care coordination: They provide home-delivered meals, transportation, socialization, access to prescription drug assistance programs, property tax exemption services, help on Medicare/Medicaid paperwork and more.

Caregiver assistance: They support senior caregivers by giving the time to care for themselves and their families.

Emergency services and home repair: They can help when unexpected expenses happen, such as unforeseen medical bills, home damage, mechanical breakdowns or broken appliances.

Evidence-based exercises: They encourage a healthy lifestyle through exercise and nutrition programming, offered in person and virtually.

Friendly visiting: They can connect seniors with carefully screened volunteers who want to make a difference, while building one-to-one connections.

Information and assistance: They can answer questions, helping seniors to understand and file public benefit forms, and provide referrals on local, state and federal services that help seniors live in their home for as long as possible. They also are a Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) site.

Nursing home ombudsman: They can assist residents of long-term care facilities and their families by providing information, advocacy, investigation of complaints and mediation as needed.

Recreation, education and health: They provide activities to keep seniors fit, strong, happy and socially engaged.

Transportation services: They provide transportation to seniors who need to visit their doctors or pharmacists to maintain their freedom and quality of life.

Volunteer services: They offer programs that provide meaningful volunteer opportunities for those who wish to help seniors or other nonprofit agencies in the community.

To learn more about any of these services, visit seniorservicesassoc.org.

They really are a one-stop shop for information and resources available to seniors. If you or someone you know could benefit, don’t hesitate to learn more.

I’m glad I finally did.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.