Oliver: Return of real winter gives us another chance to be neighborly

Oh, yes, this is what winter is like in Illinois. Here we are in February, and it was looking as if winter was going to cut us a break.

Sure, there was that stretch of below-zero weather in December, but snow-wise, we had it easy.

Last week, though, we had enough snow to require pulling out the snow shovel. Then, last weekend, we had a significant “snow event,” as the weather people like to call it.

Those first few snowfalls got me back into the swing of shoveling. I wouldn’t say I love the chore, but I can’t say I hate it, either. It’s a good way to get outside and to get some exercise.

Last year about this time, I was taken off shoveling duty for the rest of the winter. I hadn’t been feeling well, particularly after shoveling. This set off warning bells.

When I finally went to the doctor’s office, I was quickly sent to a cardiologist, who then sent me to the emergency room. I think that was not so much because I was in the active throes of a cardiac incident but because it was the prudent thing to do. Just in case.

After five hours of waiting in the ER, I was cleared. No heart attack. A subsequent stress test also confirmed that my ticker is just fine. My acid reflux, on the other hand…

In other words, I’ve been cleared to go back to handling our driveway and sidewalks.

These winter months really are the best way for me to return the favors my neighbors do for me.

The neighbor on our north side has been wonderful about helping me clean the gutters and handle the leaf chores. I reciprocate by taking care of the sidewalk from our house to their corner. They’re on a corner lot, so what I do helps just a little bit.

The first few smaller snowfalls were fairly easy to handle. I have a system and it makes quick work of everything. I try to do the sidewalks from one corner to the next. We live near schools and a number of people in our neighborhood walk their dogs.

The weekend’s snow, however, gave me pause. I blocked out the whole afternoon, because I knew this one was going to take me a lot longer.

But lo and behold, my neighbor to the south was out with her snowblower before I even had a chance to worry about it. She told me she was just returning the favor.

All I had to do was the sidewalk to our front door and to unbury the SUV. I’ll be the one with the vehicle sporting what looks like a mohawk. I’m short and I just can’t reach.

The snow was heavier than expected and far more plentiful. No doubt we’ll have a few more snowfalls like it, so I’ll share some tips from the National Safety Council about shoveling safely. I could use the reminder too.

· Do not shovel after eating or while smoking.

· Take it slow and stretch out before you begin.

· Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it’s lighter.

· Push the snow rather than lifting it.

· If you do lift it, use a small shovel and only partially fill the shovel.

· Lift with your legs, not your back.

· Do not work to the point of exhaustion.

· Know the signs of a heart attack, and stop immediately and call 911 if you’re experiencing any of them; every minute counts.

· Don’t pick up that shovel without a doctor’s permission if you have a history of heart disease. A clear driveway is not worth your life.

I definitely agree with that last one. So that’s just one more reason we should make it a habit to look out for our neighbors, especially those who we know will have a hard time with shoveling. That also goes for when it’s brutally cold, as it’s been the last couple of days.

Now that winter’s back, let’s look out for each other.

It’s the neighborly thing to do.

