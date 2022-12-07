Oliver: ’Tis the season to be wary of online Grinches trying to scam you

Scammers seem to be everywhere these days. Still, we have to live our lives and not be paralyzed by the what ifs. That’s why I appreciate that the Better Business Bureau always comes out with a list of scams to be aware of, especially during the holiday season.

Here are the top 12 scams of Christmas, as compiled by the Better Business Bureau (bbb.org):

Misleading social media ads: Products are often advertised on social media feeds. Always research before you buy, since the BBB receives daily reports of people paying for items they never receive, getting charged monthly for a free trial they never signed up for, or receiving something counterfeit or not like what was advertised.

Social media gift exchanges: A recent version of this scam involves exchanging bottles of wine; another suggests buying $10 gifts online. Another twist asks you to submit your email into a list where participants pick a name and send money to strangers to “pay it forward.” Participants unwittingly share their personal information, along with those of their family members and friends. They’re also tricked into buying and shipping gifts or money to strangers.

Holiday apps: The Apple App Store and the Google Play Store have dozens of holiday-themed apps where children can video-chat with Santa, light a menorah, watch Santa feed live reindeer, or list their holiday wishes. The BBB recommends reviewing the privacy policies to see what information is being collected. They also say to be wary of free apps because they can contain malware.

Alerts about compromised accounts: The BBB has been getting reports about a con that claims your Amazon, PayPal, Netflix or bank account has been compromised. You receive an email, call or text message that explains there has been suspicious activity on an account and it urges immediate action. The BBB says to be extra cautious about unsolicited calls, emails and texts.

Free gift cards: Scammers send bulk phishing emails requesting personal information to receive free gift cards. Scammers impersonate legitimate companies and promise gift cards to reward loyal customers. They also use pop-up ads or sent text messages with links saying you were randomly chosen to receive a prize. Mark such messages as spam or junk. If you do open the email, don’t click on any links.

Temporary holiday jobs: Job seekers need to be wary of employment scams aimed at stealing money and personal information from applicants. Keep an eye out for opportunities that seem too good to be true.

Look-alike websites: Be wary of emails with links enclosed. Some may lead to look-alike websites created to trick people into downloading malware, making dead-end purchases, and sharing private information. If you aren’t sure about an email, don’t click on any links; hover over them to see where they reroute.

Fake charities: Donors should look out for fraudulent charities and scammers pretending to be people in need. Avoid impromptu donation decisions to unfamiliar people and organizations. Where possible, donate to the charity through its website and use a credit card.

Fake shipping notifications: Scammers send phishing emails with links that may allow unwanted access to your personal information or download malware onto your devise. They also may try to trick you into paying new shipping fees.

Pop-up holiday virtual events: Scammers create fake event pages, social media posts and emails, charging admission for what used to be a free event. The goal is to steal credit card information.

Top holiday wish list items: Low-priced luxury goods, jewelry, designer clothing and electronics almost always are cheap counterfeits and knockoffs. That goes for toys, too. Be cautious when buying popular toys from resellers on Facebook Marketplace and other platforms.

Puppy scams: Many would-be pet owners turn to the internet to find a future cat or dog, but experts say 80% of sponsored pet ads may be fake. Be sure to see the pet in person before making a purchase.

More information on all these scams is available on the BBB’s website at bbb.org.

Let’s be careful out there.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.